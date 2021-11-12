Pre-Snap Reads 11/12: The day before the day before the Seahawks are back in action

Filling in for Terrance today. Who’s your favorite TV comedy character of all-time?

NFL: Russell Wilson 'pretty dang close' to 100%

Wilson technically remained on injured reserve on Thursday, but all signs point to a return to action against Green Bay on Sunday.

Seahawks CB Tre Brown dishes on his rookie year, defense's growth, more

Seahawks CB Tre Brown joined 710 ESPN Seattle's Wyman and Bob to discuss his rookie campaign, the growth of Seattle's defense and much more.

Bobby Wagner Making A “Marvelous Statement About Consistency” In 10th Season With Seahawks

With seven more tackles, Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner will reach 100 tackles for the 10th time in as many seasons in the NFL.

The NFL's Most Dangerous Losing Teams to Watch in the 2nd Half | Bleacher Report | Latest News, Videos and Highlights

In any given week, a team at the bottom of the standings can pull off an upset, but a few squads that struggled early could make a push for a playoff berth in January...

Seahawks Kick Off Salute To Service With Events All Month Long

The Seahawks organization, in partnership with USAA, have a series of events and initiatives planned to both recognize and support service members, culminating with their Salute To Service game on November 21 vs. Arizona.

Around the NFC West

Odell Beckham Jr. agrees to contract with Los Angeles Rams

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has agreed to a contract with the Rams after clearing waivers earlier this week.

OBJ will make "up to" $4.25 million with the Rams - ProFootballTalk

Arizona Cardinals activate A.J. Green from Covid-19 reserve list, place Aaron Brewer on injured reserve - Revenge of the Birds

49ers cut Jalen Hurd, 2019 third-round pick who never played a game - ProFootballTalk

The Kyle Shanahan Conundrum - The Ringer

The 49ers hired Shanahan to bring his offense to San Francisco. That worked. They also gave him tons of influence over the roster. That hasn’t worked at all.

Around the NFL

Cam Newton signs deal to rejoin Carolina Panthers

Veteran quarterback Cam Newton has signed with the Carolina Panthers, returning to the team that he entered the NFL with as the first overall pick in 2011 and then led to the Super Bowl in 2015.

New Lions WR Josh Reynolds excited about opportunity in Detroit, reunion with Jared Goff - Pride Of Detroit

The Lions’ new receiver spoke for the first time as a member of the team.

Forecasting the 2022 NFL offseason: Why Eagles' Jalen Hurts could make sense as Steelers' next QB - CBSSports.com

Look closely, and the dots connect

Patrick Mahomes to keep throwing deep despite Chiefs struggles - Sports Illustrated

Mahomes: "Whenever I’ve got a guy with a chance to make a play downfield, I’m going to give him a chance to make a play.”

John Harbaugh: We weren't prepared, and that's on me - ProFootballTalk

Dallas Cowboys DE Randy Gregory placed on IR with calf injury, will miss next three games

The Cowboys have placed defensive end Randy Gregory on injured reserve with a calf injury, which means Gregory will miss the next three games for Dallas.

New York Jets' Zach Wilson worried about getting healthy, not reclaiming starting QB job

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson says he is more concerned with getting his knee healthy than his job security as the team's starting quarterback.