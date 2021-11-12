Seahawks activate Russell Wilson and Dee Eskridge from IR

What a long, strange trip this year has been, and it isn’t even half over yet. On Friday, the Seattle Seahawks made the now expected moves of activating Russell Wilson and Dee Eskridge from Injured Reserve.

he team has not yet activated running back Chris Carson, who’s season has gone from looking like he may be done for 2021 to suddenly looking like he will get an opportunity to salvage this year. Pete Carroll did say though that he will not play against the Green Bay Packers.

The team made the corresponding moves of placing Marquise Blair on IR, along with waiving tight end Tyler Mabry.

The injury roller coaster has been rough for the Seahawks this season, as we all know, but a fortuitously timed Bye Week has helped this team to bring back some reinforcements and prepare for a second half push. And unlike last season when they entered this phase of the year looking like one of the teams to beat in the NFC, they enter the second half of their season with more questions than in any Russell Wilson-led year thus far. Hopefully Russ shadowboxed his way into finding answers to some of these questions during his time away, because this squad is going to need all the help it can get when they take the field in Lambeau on Sunday.