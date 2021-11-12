Seahawks vs. Packers final injury report: Cody Barton out, Al Woods questionable

The Seahawks showdown upcoming this Sunday in Green Bay is a borderline “can’t lose” situation. At 3-5, they do not have much further room for error.

But on the positive side, they are shaping up pretty well health-wise and should have almost everyone suited up and ready to play at Lambeau Field. On Friday’s initial injury report, there were just two players with a “Questionable” status.

The only Seahawks starter whose status is in question for Sunday is DT Al Woods. It’s not injury related. pic.twitter.com/SoOOkQ55AH — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) November 12, 2021

It was later updated to downgrade linebacker Cody Barton to out for Sunday, so only Woods is the question mark.

Russell Wilson, Chris Carson, and Dee Eskridge were not on the injury report as they hadn’t been activated off of injured reserve. Wilson and Eskridge were activated after practice and are good to go for Sunday, whereas Carson will remain on IR and he has been ruled out for the Packers game.

Seahawks full injury report for Friday. pic.twitter.com/ckzjHpLIHd — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 12, 2021

Marquise Blair was ruled out but we already know he’s out for the season with a knee injury, and he’s been placed on IR.

All things considered, a light injury report coming out of the bye.