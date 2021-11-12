Dee Eskridge will return vs Packers, Chris Carson will not

The Seattle Seahawks have been patiently waiting to get three impact players back on the field to help attempt to jump start a second half turnaround. Russell Wilson is one, and he will be back on Sunday.

Dee Eskridge will also make his return to the field after missing the last eight weeks with a severe concussion.

From hearing from Pete Carroll, sounds like Dee Eskridge will play this week — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) November 12, 2021

Eskridge should help bring back some of the jet sweep element that was hoped by many to be heavily integrated into the Shane Waldron offense, but has been missing in most of the first half of the season, in some part due to the absence of the speedy rookie.

Chris Carson, meanwhile, will not quite be ready to return from a neck injury that has kept him out since Week 5. Carson returned to practice this week but could not quite get game ready.

Pete Carroll says Chris Carson will not play this week. "We don't feel like it's time yet so we're going to hold him out.'' — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 12, 2021

It is certainly a positive that he made the decision a close call after the belief a couple of weeks ago was that he may not make it back at all this season. But for now it is, at least for another week. Alex Collins who will continue to receive the bulk of the carries.