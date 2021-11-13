Pre-Snap Reads 11/13: Seahawks optimistic entering 2nd half of season

Seahawks Game

Russell Wilson’s back for the Seahawks, whose season hopes ride once again on his shoulders – The Athletic

Wilson recovered from finger surgery well before the predicted window. He'll face the Packers on Sunday knowing that every win matters.

Enemy Confidential: Green Bay Packers Aim to Continue Dominance Of Seattle Seahawks At Lambeau Field - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

It's been more than two decades since Seattle won at Lambeau and the team will once again face a stiff test on the road against a talented Green Bay squad built around Aaron Rodgers and a stifling defense.

Seattle Seahawks Oozing With Optimism Heading Into Second Half - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Little has gone according to plan in the first two months of the 2021 season for Seattle. But with Russell Wilson returning after a bye week, a positive vibe endures in the locker room with a playoff berth remaining within reach.

Clayton: Seahawks healthy at key time in critical game for playoff hopes

The Seahawks face a big task in Green Bay in a game that would greatly boost their playoff hopes, and they have big reinforcements to do so.

Pete Carroll: Wilson returns for Seahawks, Eskridge expected back

The Seahawks will get a big boost with the return of QB Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll said rookie WR Dee Eskridge may be back as well.

Seahawks RB Chris Carson will not be activated against the Packers

Despite some optimism Seahawks RB Chris Carson could suit up in Green Bay, Pete Carroll ruled Carson out Friday when talking to reporters.

Wilson is back, but did it have to be at Green Bay? – Sportspress Northwest

In Cheese World, there was a thought this week advanced by a local columnist that the Packers should consider deliberately not playing QB Aaron Rodgers Sunday against the Seahawks, even if he is released Saturday from COVID-19 protocol, the rationale being that the 10-day layoff from quarantine might pose a higher risk of injury.

Friday Round-Up: ‘Everybody Respects Each Other’ - Freddie Swain Talks Seahawks’ Culture, Offensive Identity

The Seahawks’ second-year wideout joined 710 ESPN’s “Jake & Stacy” to discuss the team’s offensive identity and expectations, the culture in the wide receiver room, and more.

Week 10 Key Matchups: Seahawks at Packers

Three key matchups that could make the difference in Sunday’s game at Green Bay.

It’s simple — it’s Pete Carroll or Russell Wilson in 2022 « Seahawks Draft Blog

The franchise has to choose.

NFC West News

Kyler Murray Returns to Practice; Cardinals Friday Notes - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals were stilling missing DeAndre Hopkins and Justin Pugh during Friday's practice.

3 keys to a Cardinals’ win over the Panthers in Week 10

After a resounding 31-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers without many of their star players, the Arizona Cardinals declared they are indeed the best team in the NFL. Arizona now boasts a league-best 5-0 road record, 3-0 division record, and 4-1 conference record.

Why this Cardinals team will (should?) avoid another collapse - Revenge of the Birds

The Cardinals are once again off to a hot start. Here’s why this year’s team is different from the one that collapsed in the second half last season.

Shanahan: I think there’s a huge sense of urgency. - Niners Nation

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan talks about the state of this team.

Kyle Shanahan Explains Why he Won't Start 49ers QB Trey Lance - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Kyle Shanahan recently explained why he still refuses to start San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance.

Examining How WR Odell Beckham Jr. Fits With the Los Angeles Rams - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Odell Beckham Jr. is the newest member of the Los Angeles Rams, but how does he fit in among the rest of the wide receivers?

Matthew Stafford on Odell Beckham Jr.’s fit with the Los Angeles Rams - Turf Show Times

Matthew Stafford is excited to work with the newly acquired OBJ.

Around The NFL

Cam Newton’s a Panther. Odell Beckham Jr.’s a Ram. Let’s measure the impact, answering 8 key questions – The Athletic

Will Cam Newton and Odell Beckham Jr. have a real influence on the Panthers and Rams, respectively? If so, for how long?

Jordan Love on Aaron Rodgers' return vs. Seahawks: 'The plan is for Aaron to be back' - The Athletic

Packers quarterback Jordan Love said Friday that although he's getting all the reps this week with Aaron Rodgers in quarantine, the Packers' plan "is for Aaron to be back on Saturday" ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

NFL predictions at midseason - Forecasting the second half of the 2021 season, including playoff teams, record breakers, more

Could we see surprise division winners in the AFC? Will a receiver break the single-season yards record? And which teams finish with the No. 1 seeds? Our experts weigh in.

Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson and others on pace to challenge some big NFL records

With an extra game, some NFL numbers could get skewed, but these prestigious records could be toppled by the end of the 2021 season.

Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray, Jarvis Landry and more weigh in on Miami Dolphins OL Robert Hunt's impressive play

Robert Hunt's touchdown did not count, but it will live rent-free in football fans' heads for a very, very long time.

Grading the top 10 picks from the 2021 NFL draft at midseason

It takes a couple years before one can make a truly fair assessment of an NFL player. Unfortunately, patience is not something most head coaches can afford, which creates a constant tug-of-war between trying to win now and building for the future.

AFC Midseason Tourney: Browns at Patriots, Chiefs at Raiders | Football Outsiders

Will the Browns-Patriots and Chiefs-Raiders matchups finally bring some clarity to the AFC playoff race? Mike Tanier thinks so in his Week 10 game previews.

NFL Week 10 bold predictions: 49ers shock Rams; Russell Wilson knocks off Packers in Lambeau

Will the struggling 49ers get their season back on track by knocking off the loaded Rams? Can Russell Wilson jump-start a Seahawks playoff push with a win in Green Bay? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

Taysom Hill shares scary detail about his concussion

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill shared a frightening detail about his recent concussion on Friday.