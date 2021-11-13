Seahawks elevate Tanner Muse from practice squad

Sunday the Seattle Seahawks take on the Green Bay Packers in a crucial Week 10 matchup that could be key to keeping the playoff aspiration of the 2021 Seahawks alive.

With that in mind, the team announced Friday that linebacker Cody Barton would be out for the showdown at Lambeau Field with a quadriceps injury. The news that a depth linebacker would miss a game itself is not typically cause for concern, but Barton plays a key role on special teams for Seattle, and that is a role that would need to be filled. The 160 special teams snaps he has logged so far this season is second only to safety Ryan Neal, so in order to make up the those snaps the Hawks looked to the practice squad.

This is the second time the Seahawks have elevated Tanner Muse, a 2020 third round selection of the Las Vegas Raiders who was waived after the change in defensive coaching staff prior to the 2021 season.