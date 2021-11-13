SB Nation Reacts: Fans around the league back Seahawks to make the playoffs

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Hey we’ve got another Reacts poll to deliver to you. We’re skipping the confidence graphic (even though it’s there) because the Seahawks didn’t play last week. If you’re curious, it’s at 43% right now and up 10% from the previous week.

Now let’s get to the national question(s)! Last week you may recall we did a Seahawks specific poll asking Seattle fans if they believed the team would make the playoffs. Well this week poll respondents around the SBN NFL community were asked which NFC team currently outside the playoff picture would make its way into the postseason. By a fair distance, the Seahawks were the top choice.

The Minnesota Vikings were 2nd at 28% and the San Francisco 49ers were a measly 12%. The Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles rounded out the poll at 5% and 4% respectively.

Of course, Seattle has to replace someone in the wild card chase in order to make the playoffs (or win the NFC West but let’s be sensible), and the team that’s been picked to drop off is the Atlanta Falcons.

I just want to point out that the Dallas Cowboys were 2nd at 6% which feels like either not understanding the question or deliberate trolling. Dallas is 6-2 in a division where 2nd place is 3-6. They would need an all-timer of a collapse and there is nothing to suggest that their rivals in the NFC East have a spirited surge in them. Ditto for the Green Bay Packers, who are 7-2 and way ahead of their NFC North counterparts but still got 3% of the vote.

The other answer could’ve been the 5-3 New Orleans Saints given Jameis Winston’s done for the year. Guess there’s still a lot of belief in New Orleans or they were excluded from the poll erroneously.

On the AFC side, respondents believed that the Las Vegas Raiders would be the team most likely to miss the playoffs after a 5-2 start, while the Kansas City Chiefs would be the one most likely to make it in. The AFC is far more competitive than the NFC — they have 11 teams above .500 — so expect that there will be many changes to come on that side of the playoff picture.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.