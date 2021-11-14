Pre-Snap Reads 11/14: Gameday!

One game at a time.

Seattle Overload, Episode 10: Will Seahawks' Defense Continue Turnaround Against Packers? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Hosts Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon break down Sunday's matchup between the Packers and Seahawks from the defensive side of the ball in the 10th episode of "Seattle Overload."

Seattle Overload, Episode 9: Previewing Seattle Seahawks' Offense Ahead of Week 10 Duel With Green Bay Packers - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Hosts Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon discuss the Odell Beckham Jr. saga (prior to his decision to join the Rams), Russell Wilson's return and what to expect from the Seahawks' offense against the Packers this Sunday in the latest episode of "Seattle Overload."

3 areas where the Seahawks can improve and become a playoff team

If the Seahawks are going to make a playoff push after starting 3-5, Jake Heaps thinks there are three areas where they must get better.

Status of QBs dominates discussion as Seahawks visit Packers

The status of each team’s QB is the center of attention as the Seahawks aim to beat the Packers in Green Bay for the first time since 1999.

Bumpus: Seahawks' turnaround on D incomplete without more turnovers

The Seahawks have played better on defense of late, but Michael Bumpus explains why more takeaways are needed for the turnaround to be real.

2021 Week 10 Hype Video: Overcoming the Odds

The Seahawks take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL Season at Lumen Field. Tune in to CBS at 1:25 pm PT for all the action!

Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers return for Seahawks at Packers | Tacoma News Tribune

Russell Wilson is back from finger surgery. Aaron Rodgers is back from COVID-19. Pete Carroll’s Seahawks haven’t beaten the Packers in Green Bay since 1999.

NFC West News

Cardinals Discuss Keys to Second-Half Success - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Cardinals officially start the second half of their season Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

Revenge of the Birds Podcast #158: Previewing the Panthers with Billy Marshall of “The Roar”, @CatScratchReadr - Revenge of the Birds

Panthers podcaster @BillyM_91 talks the Panthers defense and how the Cardinals can attack a backup QB in PJ Walker.

49ers injury news: Josh Norman and Dre Kirkpatrick are unlikely to play; Deommodore Lenoir could start - Niners Nation

Rams WR Robert Woods tore his ACL during Friday’s practice.

Why the 49ers are 3-5 Instead of 5-3 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why the San Francisco 49ers are 3-5 instead of 5-3.

Odell Beckham Jr. Details His Decision That Led Him to Sign With the Los Angeles Rams - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. took to the podium on Saturday, discussing his decision to sign with the Los Angeles Rams.

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers: Week 10 Prediction & Picks - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Which team holds the edge? We give our predictions ahead of the Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers Week 10 matchup.

Robert Woods out for season with torn ACL - Turf Show Times

The Rams gained Odell Beckham Jr this week, but lost a starting receiver.

Around The NFL

Tafur: Gus Bradley and the Raiders defense are relishing a ‘championship opportunity’ against Patrick Mahomes – The Athletic

Bradley has coordinated successful defenses against Mahomes in the past. Now the Raiders face a Kansas City team on the ropes.

ICYMI: 'He sullied his reputation': What is Aaron Rodgers' future as an endorser? – The Athletic

The quarterback's play on the field certainly doesn't impact his hawking power, but his recent comments might.

NFL Week 10 fantasy football questions and answers: Reporters give advice on rookies Pat Freiermuth, Kyle Pitts, Elijah Moore and more

Are the Jets on the verge of featuring Elijah Moore? Is Pat Freiermuth's volume the new norm in Pittsburgh? Our reporters fill you in.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Nov. 13

Washington pass rusher Montez Sweat was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a jaw injury, the team announced.

This Week in NFL History (Nov. 15-Nov. 21): 'Sweetness' sets single-game rushing record

This week in NFL History revisits the league's greatest and most memorable moments of the past.

Jerry Jones on Stan Kroenke: “He doesn’t back away” from his obligations

The fight between the NFL and St. Louis has sparked an important collateral battle between Rams owner Stan Kroenke and his partners over whether Kroenke will be on the hook for the final settlement or judgment in the Rams relocation action.

Broncos will have a new offensive play caller vs. Eagles

The Denver Broncos’ offense will have a new play caller for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger out vs. Detroit Lions after being placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss Sunday's game against the Lions, the team announced Saturday night.