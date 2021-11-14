Seahawks-Packers 2021 NFL season: Kickoff time, TV coverage, radio, live stream, odds, more

The Seattle Seahawks (3-5) are back in action after a bye week to get healthy and prep for the second-half surge that is required for them to once again make the playoffs. They certainly don’t get an easy matchup out of the bye, as they take on the NFC North leading Green Bay Packers (7-2).

Russell Wilson is returning from his finger injury on his throwing hand, while Aaron Rodgers is back after testing positive for COVID-19 while immunized unvaccinated. The Seahawks went 1-2 with Geno Smith starting at quarterback, while Jordan Love’s first NFL start ended in a 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Packers are pretty comfortably ahead of the rest of the NFC North so whenever they clinch that division is just a matter of time. But the loss to Kansas City may loom large in terms of playoff seeding, and they need to keep winning and hope that the Arizona Cardinals stumble. As for the Seahawks, at 3-5 they’re a game out of the final Wild Card spot so even if they lose they’re not in a doomsday scenario, but they’re running out of losses that they can feasibly afford. There’s much more on the line for the Seahawks than for Green Bay.

Here are all the details you need on this pivotal mid-November matchup, including broadcast information, live streaming options, radio commentary, and more:

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, November 14th, 2021

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

Channel: CBS (check coverage maps here)

Announcers: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo (sideline reporter: Tracy Wolfson)

Location: Lambeau Field | Green Bay, Wisconsin

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle/97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional TV and radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Radio Announcers: Steve Raible, Dave Wyman (Reporters: Jen Mueller, John Clayton)

Current 53-man roster: Click here

Opposition site: Acme Packing Company

Odds

Seahawks are 3.5 point underdogs and the over/under is set at 49.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Seahawks 2021 Regular Season Schedule

September

Week 1, 9/12: W 28-16 at Indianapolis Colts

Week 2, 9/19: L 33-30 (OT) vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 3, 9/26: L 30-17 at Minnesota Vikings

October

Week 4, 10/3: W 28-21 at San Francisco 49ers

Week 5, 10/7 (Thu): L 26-17 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 6, 10/17: L 23-20 (OT) at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 7, 10/25 (Mon): L 13-10 vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 8, 10/31: W 31-7 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

November

Week 9, 11/7: BYE

Week 10, 11/14: at Green Bay Packers (1:25 PM PT, CBS)

Week 11, 11/21: vs. Arizona Cardinals (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 12, 11/29: at Washington Football Team (5:15 PM PT, ESPN)

December

Week 13, 12/5: vs. San Francisco 49ers (5:20 PM PT, NBC)

Week 14, 12/12: at Houston Texans (10 AM PT, FOX)

Week 15, 12/19: at Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 16, 12/26: vs. Chicago Bears (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

January

Week 17, 1/2: vs. Detroit Lions (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 18, 1/9: at Arizona Cardinals (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

