Robert Nkemdiche inactive for Seahawks against Packers

It’s back to the field Sunday for the Seattle Seahawks, with a Week 10 showdown against the Green Bay Packers on the schedule.

The game marks a return to the field for both Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Packers signal caller Aaron Rodgers. Wilson, of course, missed the first three starts of his NFL career following a torn ligament and broken bone in the middle finger of his throwing hand, while Rodgers missed the Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after testing positive for COVID. Thus, on what is supposed to be a cold and windy day at Lambeau Field, the questions on performance could extend beyond medical matters to include the elements as well.

In any case, when the teams take the field, Seattle will have Russell Wilson active and at the helm for the first time since suffering a finger injury against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5.

The full list of inactives is: