Russell Wilson has abysmal return, Seahawks shutout 17-0 by Packers

Russell Wilson came back, and the Seattle Seahawks (3-6) offense dialed it back to 1992.

Wilson’s return from injury was atrocious and rusty. He was just 20/40 for 161 yards and he threw two very bad interceptions (albeit one that was questionable as a catch) and despite a herculean effort from the Seahawks defense, Aaron Rodgers, AJ Dillon, and the Green Bay Packers (8-2) once again got one over Seattle at Lambeau Field. It was a 17-0 final score and the Seahawks’ first shutout loss in 10 years, but the defense played a lot better than even the 17 points allowed. The offense just couldn’t sustain drives. DK Metcalf was a non-factor, ditto Tyler Lockett, but hey at least Gerald Everett had a good day!

This was an appalling offensive display. They aren’t going to the playoffs without a miracle. And the only thing more appalling was the performance of the officials, but this won’t be the main story nor should it be.

It’s Seattle first shutout loss since 2011 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

1st Half

The Seahawks started the game on defense and nearly intercepted Aaron Rodgers on the 2nd play from scrimmage. DJ Reed couldn’t quite get his hands on the ball for an interception, then he stumbled and lost his footing on what was a 41-yard completion to Marquez Valdes-Scantling. A holding call killed Green Bay’s progress, as Rodgers was sacked by Rasheem Green on 2nd and 17. Mason Crosby’s 41-yard field goal hooked wide right!

Russell Wilson’s first series back from injury involved a handoff for two yards, a throwaway, and then an apparent scramble for a first on 3rd and 8. The refs not only reversed their call without a challenge, but Pete Carroll inevitably punted. Luckily the Packers punted it back thanks to a Jordyn Brooks/Jamal Adams run stuff on 3rd and 1.

The Seahawks got a promising drive going in the form of a first down catch for Gerald Everett, then a DPI drawn by Tyler lockett, and a 10-yard run by Alex Collins. A flea flicker gone wrong lost six yards and then a sack on 3rd down resulted in another punt. Seattle’s defense played more inspired football and forced Green Bay’s first three-and-out, setting up quality field position at midfield. They did nothing with it and punted.,

Green Bay put the first points on the board courtesy of a 14-play, 82-yard drive that ended in a 27-yard field goal for Mason Crosby. Bend but don’t break! 3-0 Packers.

Will Dissly had a nice catch-and-run for 28 yards on Seattle’s next drive... then punt time again. The Packers seemingly turned it over on a dropped snap by Aaron Rodgers, but somehow the refs ruled that Darrell Taylor didn’t recover the loose ball. Pete Carroll’s challenged proved unsuccessful. Green Bay drove into field goal range but after a 3rd and 2 stuff, they went for it on 4th and 2 and Tre Brown made the stop on Allan Lazard!

Seattle’s two-minute drill (well, one-minute drill) ended with a failed Hail Mary after a dubious holding call on Damien Lewis took the Seahawks out of field goal range.

2nd Half

The puntfest continued with both teams unable to sustain drives. Seattle finally was able to get something going deep into Packers territory, with Alex Collins at the center of the team’s success. Russell Wilson threw a horrible contested pass towards DK Metcalf in the end zone and Kevin King picked him off. It didn’t look like a pick but apparently it was.

Green Bay gashed the Seahawks defense with screen passes (what else is new?) but they pressured Rodgers into giving the ball right back. A poor decision by Rodgers to heave it into the end zone, where Jamal Adams (!!!) was there for his first Seahawks pick.

Seattle went three-and-out. Sorry looking offense. And the Packers were able to march down the field (with the aid of Seahawks penalties) all the way to the 2-yard line. On 3rd and goal, running back AJ Dillon bulldozed through Bobby Wagner for the game’s first touchdown. 10-0 Packers with 10:37 left.

Russell Wilson threw a god awful interception into double coverage, and the Packers ran a bunch of time off the clock before Dillon had another TD. 17-0 Packers FINAL.

Seahawks injury report

Duane Brown did not return to the game with a hip injury suffered in the 3rd quarter.

DK Metcalf suffered some sort of arm/hand injury in the 3rd quarter but returned to the game. Then he got ejected.

Next week’s opponent

The Seahawks return home for a divisional matchup with the Arizona Cardinals (8-2) on Sunday, November 21st at 1:25 PM PT on FOX.