News and notes from press conferences after Seahawks’ first shutout loss since 2011

On Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks lost for the fifth time in their last seven games, being shutout by an opponent for the first time since a game at Pittsburgh in 2011 (in Pete Carroll’s second season). While the defense performed well by all accounts in their 17-0 loss to the Green Bay Packers, a returning Russell Wilson and the Seahawks offense didn’t do anything to complement this performance. Gerald Everett echoed this sentiment after the game.

Gerald Everett just outside the locker room, do you feel your #Seahawks offense let down the defense here in Green Bay?



“I personally do. I personally do.



“Russ is going to be hard on himself,” adds Packers defensive front was all over him and often gave him little chance — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 15, 2021

As Everett predicted, Wilson took responsibility for the offensive failures and the loss.

Russell Wilson says of his repaired finger: “that was not the factor. We can say whatever you want to say. It comes on my shoulder, because I didn’t fulfill those two plays (his end-zone interceptions).” #Seahawks @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/vFbGmP14vy — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 15, 2021

Russell Wilson said his finger felt fine and that he was confident in throwing the ball. Said the game came down to his two interceptions. “I’ve got to play better. That was on me, those two plays.” pic.twitter.com/zSmf2WuZNG — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) November 15, 2021

Russell Wilson says the Kevin King interception when he threw end zone to DK Metcalf after seeing the Packers CB’s back turned is a throw he’s made for many touchdowns in his career. King just turned his head this time. pic.twitter.com/B6nctzyoAm — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 15, 2021

No matter what Wilson says, the finger injury clearly limited the Seahawks’ play calling capabilities, as Carroll indicated after the game.

Carroll says going with shot gun and pistol all game was to reduce pounding on Wilson’s finger. But he says that didn’t change the offense. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 15, 2021

When asked whether they’ll continue to go pistol in lieu of under-center snaps, Pete didn’t really give a direct answer. Said they could have done it if need be, but just didn’t wanna put Russ thru that today. Felt pistol would do just fine. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) November 15, 2021

Carroll insisted that Wilson did not come back too early.

Pete Carroll says no reason to question Russell Wilson’s readiness. “He was ready to play,” Carroll said. pic.twitter.com/Q4r73kuCrd — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 15, 2021

Despite Wilson’s return, DK Metcalf had subpar numbers on the offensive end. He was heated about his involvement and the team’s performance after the game.

DK Metcalf said he had a couple drops that he has to catch. Asked if the late scuffle that resulted in his ejection was something that had been building with a defender throughout the game, he said: “Tired of losing.” pic.twitter.com/6RtThmAUrI — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) November 15, 2021

DK: “We’ve got to get the ball to our playmakers and let them make plays." — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) November 15, 2021

Finally, some injury updates from Coach Carroll. The team will hope to get healthier for next week’s matchup with the injury-riddled Cardinals.