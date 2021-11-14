 clock menu more-arrow no yes

News and notes from press conferences after Seahawks’ first shutout loss since 2011

By Wilson Conn
Syndication: The Post-Crescent Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis / USA TODAY NETWORK

On Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks lost for the fifth time in their last seven games, being shutout by an opponent for the first time since a game at Pittsburgh in 2011 (in Pete Carroll’s second season). While the defense performed well by all accounts in their 17-0 loss to the Green Bay Packers, a returning Russell Wilson and the Seahawks offense didn’t do anything to complement this performance. Gerald Everett echoed this sentiment after the game.

As Everett predicted, Wilson took responsibility for the offensive failures and the loss.

No matter what Wilson says, the finger injury clearly limited the Seahawks’ play calling capabilities, as Carroll indicated after the game.

Carroll insisted that Wilson did not come back too early.

Despite Wilson’s return, DK Metcalf had subpar numbers on the offensive end. He was heated about his involvement and the team’s performance after the game.

Finally, some injury updates from Coach Carroll. The team will hope to get healthier for next week’s matchup with the injury-riddled Cardinals.

