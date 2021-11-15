Seahawks open as 2-point home underdogs vs. NFC West leading Cardinals

Another week, another loss for the Seattle Seahawks, who are at the bottom of the NFC West after a shutout defeat to the Green Bay Packers. It doesn’t get any easier for Seattle, as their return home is against the Arizona Cardinals, who are coming off a blowout loss to the Carolina Panthers but that was without Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins.

DraftKings Sportsbook has got the Seahawks opening as 2-point underdogs, with the over/under set at 50. Seattle continues to hit the under on the total point spread lines, and they were most certainly under against the Packers. The Cardinals have scored at least 30+ points in every road game this year, including in McCoy’s start against the San Francisco 49ers two weeks ago.

The status of Murray and Hopkins is unknown at this point but it would just be Seattle’s fate for them to return this Sunday. And if they don’t, McCoy knows a thing or two about winning in Seattle. However, McCoy left the Panthers game with a chest injury so if he can’t go and Murray can’t go... enter Chris Streveler?

No opposing team has won more games at Lumen Field than the Arizona Cardinals, and they are 5-4 in Seattle in the Russell Wilson era.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.