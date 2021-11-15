Post-Snap Reads 11/15: Seahawks offense looks terrible in bad loss

Seahawks News

Seahawks’ loss to Packers reveals ugly truth: Not even Russell Wilson can save this season – The Athletic

Wilson fell to 0-5 at Lambeau Field on Sunday in his return from finger surgery, but losing 17-0 was a new low for Seattle.

Rost: 3 things that stand out after Seahawks' 17-0 loss to Packers

Stacy Rost of 710 ESPN Seattle breaks down the Seahawks' first shutout loss in nine seasons from Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Seahawks Instant Reaction: 710 ESPN Seattle on shutout loss to Packers

The Seahawks suffered their first shutout since drafting Russell Wilson, losing in Green Bay. 710 ESPN Seattle's voices share their thoughts.

Seahawks Takeaways: D does its job while Russell Wilson, offense fall flat

The Seahawks' defensive surge continued against the Packers, but the offense, even with Russell Wilson back, failed to do much of anything.

Fast Facts: Seahawks shut out by Packers 17-0 in Russell Wilson's return

Russell Wilson's return from a finger injury didn't help the Seahawks get their season back on track as they lost 17-0 in snowy Green Bay.

Wilson won’t admit it, but first returns from injury are hard – Sportspress Northwest

When an NFL team coming off a 12-win season with a $35 million quarterback and the best receiver tandem in the game gets shut out, the questions are almost without end. Russell Wilson would like the answer for all to be confined to his two interceptions.

Russell Wilson points to two bad throws as Seattle Seahawks' undoing in shutout loss to Green Bay Packers

Russell Wilson said two poor throws -- second-half interceptions on passes intended for DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett -- was why Seattle ended up on the wrong end of a 17-0 score against the Packers on Sunday. ""My finger felt fine," he insisted.

Rapid Reaction: Seahawks Offense Goes Cold In Green Bay

Notes and takeaways from a Week 10 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

What The Seahawks Said In Their 17-0 Loss To The Packers

Interviews, transcripts and press conferences from Seattle vs. Green Bay.

Instant reaction: A boring game to cap a chore of a season « Seahawks Draft Blog

It’s pretty clear Russell Wilson isn’t close to 100%.

Seahawks DK Metcalf after getting ejected: “Tired of losing” | Tacoma News Tribune

DK Metcalf gets his 7th penalty this season, this time ejected after a post-play fight late in Seahawks’ shutout loss at Green Bay. “Tired of losing,” he says.

Seahawks lament officiating decisions in loss to Packers | The Seattle Times

The Seahawks know they didn't lose because of any officiating decisions, but they also felt they didn’t catch any breaks from the officials on a few plays they felt may...

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals sleepwalk to big loss against Carolina Panthers - Revenge of the Birds

It took three quarters for the Arizona Cardinals to play some football and it was far too little too late for the Cardinals against their worst nightmare... the Carolina Panthers.

Notable Numbers From Arizona's 34-10 Loss to Carolina - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Such a shocking loss, even without quarterback Kyler Murray, is full of significant statistics for the Arizona Cardinals that can paint the picture of the game.

Los Angeles Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Receives Fine From the NFL - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is one of the latest players to receive a fine from the NFL as the league continues its crackdown.

NFL Week 10 games thread for Rams fans - Turf Show Times

The 7-2 Los Angeles Rams take on the 3-5 San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. So you’ve got all day to sit back and enjoy the Sunday games. Talk about them here!

Week 10: 49ers Best and Worst Case Scenarios - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the best and worst case scenarios for the San Francisco 49ers in their Week 10 game.

49ers news: How the defense came crashing down against the Cardinals - Niners Nation

An examination into how the crown jewel of the team became it’s biggest liability in record time, and how you can trace the roots of this year’s problems all the way back to 2019.

Around The NFL

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs take first place in AFC West with dominant win over Raiders - The Athletic

The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 41-14 on Sunday night in Las Vegas, their third consecutive win. Kansas City moved to 6-4 on the season and are now in first place of the AFC West by a full game.

NFL Week 10 takeaways: Mac Jones and Patriots can play with anyone, are Seahawks done? – The Athletic

The Patriots belong in the conversation with the Titans and Bills among the best teams in the AFC.

Aaron Rodgers left feeling emotional after Packers win in QB's return from 10-day absence

An emotional and exhausted Aaron Rodgers said walking off the field after Sunday's win over Seattle got him "a little misty," coming as it did after a 10-day absence due to COVID-19. "I just don't take these things for granted," the Packers QB explained.

NFL roundup: Cam Newton leads Panthers to win in return to Carolina - National Football Post

Cam Newton ran for a touchdown and threw for a score in his first game back with Carolina as the Panthers stunned the Arizona Cardinals 34-10 Sunday at Glendale, Ariz.

'I'm back! I'm back!' — Cam Newton runs and throws for touchdowns in Panthers return

Cam Newton waited 10 weeks to get back onto an NFL roster, but he didn't have to wait nearly as long to score his first touchdown of the season in the Carolina Panthers' 34-10 win at Arizona on Sunday.

2021 NFL season, Week 10: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 10 action.

Elliott: Chargers lose ground in AFC West, still trying to find consistency and spark at home

The Rams made noise around the NFL last week by signing free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. not long after they acquired eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller. The only sound the Chargers produced was an ugly and ominous thud in a 27-20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.