Seahawks sign Tyler Mabry to practice squad, waive Jake Luton

The Seattle Seahawks have made a couple of practice squad transactions... I know this isn’t the most exciting news you want to read but these are not exciting times and this is currently not an exciting team.

But anyway, the Seahawks waived quarterback Jake Luton from the PS in order to make room for tight end Tyler Mabry. Luton was out of practice squad elevations anyway from when Geno Smith was starting, and with Wilson back and Jacob Eason now on the active roster, this isn’t surprising news.

Mabry was waived from the active roster after the Seahawks got Russell Wilson and Dee Eskridge back from injured reserve. Seattle has Gerald Everett, Will Dissly, and Colby Parkinson (remember him?) ahead of him on the TE depth chart.

Here’s the updated practice squad:

WR Phillip Dorsett

WR Cade Johnson

WR Cody Thompson

WR Aaron Fuller

RB Josh Johnson

TE Ryan Izzo

TE Tyler Mabry

G Phil Haynes

T Greg Eiland

G/C Pier-Olivier Lestage

DT Myles Adams

CB Gavin Heslop

CB Mike Jackson Sr

LB Tanner Muse

DE Alex Tchangam

DT Jarrod Hewitt

LB Aaron Donkor (international slot doesn’t count towards PS limit)