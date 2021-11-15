Seahawks sign Tyler Mabry to practice squad, waive Jake Luton

The Seattle Seahawks have made a couple of practice squad transactions... I know this isn’t the most exciting news you want to read but these are not exciting times and this is currently not an exciting team.
But anyway, the Seahawks waived quarterback Jake Luton from the PS in order to make room for tight end Tyler Mabry. Luton was out of practice squad elevations anyway from when Geno Smith was starting, and with Wilson back and Jacob Eason now on the active roster, this isn’t surprising news.
Mabry was waived from the active roster after the Seahawks got Russell Wilson and Dee Eskridge back from injured reserve. Seattle has Gerald Everett, Will Dissly, and Colby Parkinson (remember him?) ahead of him on the TE depth chart.
Here’s the updated practice squad:
WR Phillip Dorsett
WR Cade Johnson
WR Cody Thompson
WR Aaron Fuller
RB Josh Johnson
TE Ryan Izzo
TE Tyler Mabry
G Phil Haynes
T Greg Eiland
G/C Pier-Olivier Lestage
DT Myles Adams
CB Gavin Heslop
CB Mike Jackson Sr
LB Tanner Muse
DE Alex Tchangam
DT Jarrod Hewitt
LB Aaron Donkor (international slot doesn’t count towards PS limit)
