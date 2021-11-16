Seahawks’ next two opponents facing major injury issues

The Seattle Seahawks' next two opponents, the Arizona Cardinals this coming Sunday, and the Washington Football Team the following Monday, are both dealing with some injury question marks and absences. First, for the Arizona Cardinals, they have been without star QB Kyler Murray for the last two weeks and may be without Murray again this Sunday.

Part of the reasoning behind that is the Cardinals are heading into their bye week following their matchup in Seattle. When talking about Murray, Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “We want to make sure this year he can feel as good as possible. We have the bye coming up and hopefully, it gives us all the time to rest and recover and hit that home stretch as full go as possible.”

To add to their woes, game-changing receiver Deandre Hopkins is still dealing with a hamstring injury and his status for Sunday is up in the air, along with starting offensive linemen Justin Pugh and Max Garcia, who are both dealing with leg injuries. On the flip side for the Seahawks, they could be without left tackle Duane Brown which would mean there could be a terrible mismatch with Jamarco Jones going at left tackle vs Arizona’s Chandler Jones.

Lastly, Washington will be without their rising star defensive end Chase Young, who tore his ACL on Sunday. This is a massive blow for a Washington team that, while victorious against the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is dealing with a similarly disappointing start to the Seahawks at 3-6.