Pre-Snap Reads 11/16: Seahawks a game and half out of a playoff spot

Seahawks News

Russell Wilson Shoulders Blame Following Seattle Seahawks Latest Loss at Lambeau Field - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Wilson may have been healthy enough to play five weeks after undergoing finger surgery, but the Pro Bowl quarterback didn't look close to ready as the Seahawks were shut out for the first time in over a decade, further diminishing their already slim playoff hopes.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll explains 'gripes' about calls vs Packers

The Seahawks had many issues against the Packers, but Pete Carroll said that the officiating certainly didn't help Seattle in the 17-0 loss.

Clayton: Seahawks can't afford another loss this week after falling to 3-6

The Seahawks could still realistically get to nine wins, but after a shutout loss to the Packers, they need to right the ship quick.

Monday Round-Up: Media Reactions To Seahawks’ Week 10 Loss To The Packers

Local and national media responded to the Seahawks’ road loss in Green Bay on Sunday.

10 Numbers Of Note From The Seahawks’ Week 10 Loss In Green Bay

Ten numbers that help tell the story of Sunday’s 17-0 loss to the Packers.

Ownership, the Seahawks, big decisions and the 2022 QB class « Seahawks Draft Blog

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll on officials in shutout loss: 'They were a huge part of the game'

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll took particular objection with the officiating during his team's 17-0 loss to Green Bay on Sunday.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals: Season Low in Offensive Snaps vs Panthers - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Cardinals had the ball for only 9:18 in the first half Sunday and defensively allowed chunks of yardage on first-down plays.

Red Rain: CAR 34 ARI 10 Kliff Notes - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona team should consider staying at a hotel the night before home games. It has worked so well for them on the road, but Cardinals have not been nearly as sharp this year at home....

'Humbling night': 49ers shut down Rams and Matthew Stafford, spoiling Odell Beckham Jr.'s debut - The Athletic

The 49ers' defense gave Matthew Stafford and the Rams' offense fits, and Deebo Samuel led San Francisco's offense en route to a 31-10 upset victory on Monday night. The Niners (4-5) won their first home game in 393 days, dating to a victory over the Rams on Oct. 18, 2020.

49ers shut down the Rams 31-10 in their most complete game of the season - Niners Nation

The Niners outplayed the Rams in all three phases.

Rams-49ers Recap: Winners and Losers from LA’s second consecutive loss - Turf Show Times

Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers ran over the Rams as LA drops to 7-3 on the season.

Rams lose to 49ers: INSTANT REACTION - Turf Show Times

A 7-1 start feels long ago after two losses in primetime.

Around The NFL

‘I’m a grown-ass woman’: Fox NFL reporter Pam Oliver reflects on a remarkable run – The Athletic

Oliver has been on the sidelines for Fox since 1995, but she worked in news for nearly a decade before she landed her first sports job.

Washington Football Team's Ron Rivera confirms Chase Young out for NFL season with leg injury

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera confirmed Chase Young will miss the rest of the season with a leg injury but did not say whether the star defensive end tore his ACL.

NFL Winners and Losers: Does anyone want to be great? Buccaneers become latest upset victim

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought everyone back from a Super Bowl championship team. If anyone was immune to the weird recent spate of upsets to contenders, you'd think it would be them.

Robert Saleh says Rex Ryan 'knows where to find me' after ex-Jets coach fires off insults

Rex Ryan has thoughts on New York Jets coach Robert Saleh.

Cam Newton's Panthers return is a feel-good story amid the NFL's feel-bad season

Cam Newton had the ball in his hands, ran past and through a couple of defenders, scored a touchdown and celebrated like only Cam can.

Bills snap counts: Depth chart breakdown at Jets

Here’s how the Buffalo Bills’ depth chart broke down via snap counts in a 45-17 Week 10 win against the New York Jets:

At Least the Lions Didn't Lose | Football Outsiders

Football Outsiders Live! is back for a NFL Week 10 Review with EdjSports. Mike Tanier hosts Ian O'Connor Senior Data Analyst at EdjSports to review Week 10 of the NFL season.

Packers team stock to go on sale Nov. 16 - Acme Packing Company

If you want to "own" a piece of the Packers, you can make it happen tomorrow.