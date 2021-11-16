Seahawks sign Linebacker Edmond Robinson to Practice Squad

Tuesday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks made one transaction with the addition of linebacker Edmond Robinson to the team’s practice squad.

The @Seahawks made two practice squad transactions this afternoon. https://t.co/UEyaxVxKyf — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) November 16, 2021

Defensive end Alex Tchangam was released as the corresponding move in order to make room for Robinson. Tchangam did not appear in any game action for the Seahawks.

Robinson has appeared in 35 career NFL games over the course of four different seasons. He played 21 career games for the Minnesota Vikings in 2015 and 2016, appeared in one game with the New York Jets in 2017, and suited up for 13 games with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020.

Most of his time spent in the NFL has been on special teams. He has recorded 28 tackles with one pass breakup over the course of his career. Thus, his addition to the Seattle practice squad could be an indication that special teams mainstay Cody Barton could miss more time with the quadriceps injury that kept him out of the Week 10 loss to the Green Bay Packers. With Tanner Muse out of practice squad elevations for the season, the team would need to promote Muse to the 53 man roster in order to continue to use him in place of Barton.

Robinson was drafted by the Vikings in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft (232nd Overall) from Newberry College, a Division II school in South Carolina.