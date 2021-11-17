Pre-Snap Reads 11/17: Young CBs key to Seahawks’ defensive turnaround

Seahawks News

Closing Thoughts: Final Observations From Seattle Seahawks' 17-0 Loss to Green Bay Packers - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Doomed by a dreadful offensive performance, the Seahawks fell to 3-6 after being held scoreless for the first time in 10 years on Sunday. Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez recap the action and offer their final thoughts on the 17-0 loss to the Packers.

3 young Seahawks have been key in defense's strong turnaround

The Seahawks have played great defense in recent weeks, and Jake Heaps points to a trio of young players leading the way for Seattle.

Seahawks consistent so far in finding no help for Wilson – Sportspress Northwest

Of all the ponderables in a game that featured a Russell Wilson-led offense getting zero points, one stood out: The Seahawks offense targeted wide receivers 23 times and produced six receptions, which is about five more than what SpongeBob SquarePants could have done (he figures to connect once going deep).

Tuesday Round-Up: ‘Not Quite’ Ready To Count Out The Seahawks This Season, The Athletic Says

The Athletic’s Sheil Kapadia still has hope that Seattle can turn it around this season, even after a tough Week 10 loss.

NFC West News

Kliff Kingsbury Provides Injury Updates Ahead of Seahawks Preparation - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals hope to gain valuable players back when they make the road trip to Seattle for an important matchup with the Seahawks next Sunday.

Move The Sticks Podcast: Reaction to Rams-49ers game

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks.

Arizona Cardinals remain top team in NFC West after week 10 - Revenge of the Birds

The ship is sinking.

Rams lose ugly to 49ers: 6 things I choose to believe about LA - Turf Show Times

Why Matthew Stafford wasn’t to blame, the running backs couldn’t help, and the defense is in disarray.

San Francisco 49ers 31, Los Angeles Rams 10: Grades - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Grading the San Francisco 49ers position by position after their 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

5 Takeaways From the Los Angeles Rams' Week 10 Loss to San Francisco 49ers - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

What are the main takeaways we learned from the Los Angeles Rams' Week 10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers?

Odell Beckham Jr.’s first game as a Ram? Not great. And that's being kind.

If you’re a glass-half-full type, even you are going to struggle with Odell Beckham Jr.’s first game as a Los Angeles Ram.

49ers News: Do you believe in the 49ers again? - Niners Nation

After a huge win on Monday Night Football, are the 49ers legitimate contenders in the NFC?

49ers defender vows payback on Odell Beckham Jr. during next meeting

One San Francisco 49ers defender is vowing payback on Los Angeles Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. during their next meeting.

Around The NFL

Raise the Patriots’ ceiling. Jalen Hurts a Lamar-like runner? And what got into Mike Zimmer? Week 10 NFL reality check – The Athletic

Ten questions fans of the Chiefs, Patriots, Titans, Eagles, Browns, Vikings, Colts and others may be asking themselves. With answers too.

NFL playoff picture: Updated standings with Patriots and Chiefs on the rise – The Athletic

The Green Bay Packers took the top seed in the NFC from the Arizona Cardinals. The Tennessee Titans remain the AFC's No. 1 seed.

NFL Power Rankings Week 11 - 1-32 poll, plus we identify each team's most important remaining game

Kevin Byard and the Titans can't wait for the Pats, next week is key for the Daniel Jones and the Giants, while K.C. and Travis Kelce want a rematch with the Chargers.

Jonathan Taylor emerges as potential 2021 rushing champion

The foot injury suffered by Titans running back Derrick Henry has opened the door for the rest of the league’s tailbacks. The first one through is Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who caught Henry on Sunday with 937 rushing yards.

Buffalo Bills Back to No. 1 in DVOA | Football Outsiders

Buffalo is back at no. 1, with Arizona dropping to fourth after a bad game from backup quarterbacks. Let's look further at the effect of backup quarterbacks on our predictive DAVE ratings.

Which NFL teams can you trust in erratic 2021 season? Packers, Bills and Cowboys top my list

The 2021 NFL season has been anything but predictable, with stunning upsets occurring on a weekly basis. So ... which teams can you trust? Adam Schein ranks the nine most reliable teams RIGHT NOW.