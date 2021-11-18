Pre-Snap Reads 11/18: 12 Qs with Michael Dickson

Seahawks News

One-Dimensional Offensive Attack Continues to Plague Struggling Seattle Seahawks - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Despite finding moderate success running the football on Sunday, Seattle dialed up pass plays on 81 percent of its offensive snaps, playing right into Green Bay's hands in a 17-0 shutout defeat. With playoff hopes nearly on the brink, the lack of balance continues to hold back a slumping offense.

Seahawks Week 11: Arizona QB Kyler Murray ‘pretty close’ to return

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray practiced Wednesday, a sign the rehab on his left ankle could result in him returning to play the Seahawks.

Matt Hasselbeck sees 2 positive signs from Seahawks' defense

Is the Seahawks' defense showing it can be a strength for Seattle in the second half of the season? Matt Hasselbeck is seeing good signs.

With Seahawks' down year, where is Wilson-Carroll partnership heading?

The Seahawks' Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll have “one of the greatest partnerships of this century in sports,” but is the end near?

Encouraging News On Duane Brown, Not Enough “Positive Progress” For Chris Carson & Other Seahawks Injury Updates

Injury updates from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll heading into Week 11.

Get To Know Punter Michael Dickson

To help 12s learn more about some of their favorite Seahawk players, we caught up with Seahawks punter Michael Dickson and asked him 12 questions. Check out his answers below. 'Get to Know the Seahawks' is presented by Delta.

What’s next for the Seahawks? How Pete Carroll’s team will tackle the rest of the regular season – The Athletic

Russell Wilson's return and an easier schedule could keep Seattle in the hunt for a playoff spot. It has no choice but to keep grinding.

No, the Seahawks shouldn’t trade Russell Wilson « Seahawks Draft Blog

It’s increasingly clear some Seahawks fans have been itching to get on the ‘trade Russell Wilson’ bandwagon.

Russell Wilson has hope about 3-6 Seahawks: “I’m a fixer.” | Tacoma News Tribune

Russell Wilson after one of his worst games returning from finger surgery “I’m a fixer.” Carlos Dunlap says why the 3-6 Seahawks hope. Cardinals have QB issues.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury and Leo the Lion - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Who would have ever thought Kingsbury would make the point that he and Murray have the same Zodiac sign?

Cardinals’ Week 11 QB Scenario Speculations - Revenge of the Birds

Yesterday, the Cardinals attempted to sign QB Steve Beuchele away from the Chiefs’ practice squad.

5 takeaways from Rams-49ers: Deebo Samuel is playing like the best WR in the NFL - Niners Nation

Can the 49ers carry this momentum into next week?

Why Jimmy Garoppolo's Time as 49ers Starting Quarterback is Running Out - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why Jimmy Garoppolo's time as the San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback is running out.

Jay Glazer: 'Odell Wanted to go to L.A. the Whole Time' - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Odell Beckham Jr. had his sights set on the Los Angeles Rams the whole time, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.

LA Rams have many unanswered questions after dropping two straight - Turf Show Times

Searching the LA Rams offensive drive chart for answers.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly apologizes for throwing pretzel at 49ers fan

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly apologized after she threw a pretzel at a San Francisco 49ers fan during an argument.

Around The NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: What if every team could steal one player? Jonathan Taylor, others go on the move – The Athletic

We pick one player every team might want to fill an immediate need after a crazy week of results upends the top of our NFL poll.

The Patriots are looking like the Patriots again: The defense is stout, and Mac Jones and the offense are improving – The Athletic

The Patriots are a half-game out of the AFC East lead, and winning the division or getting a wild card is within reach as they improve.

NFL MVP watch 2021 - Ranking the top candidates and risers in a close race, including Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson

Can one of the league's best QBs separate himself from the herd in the second half? We rank the top MVP candidates, look at who is climbing -- and falling -- on the board and more.

Is Any Team Considered "Good" Anymore? | Football Outsiders

Football Outsiders Live! takes your questions for another Ask Me Anything (AMA). Mike Tanier and Scott Spratt hosted this week's AMA with special guest Bryan Knowles.

Can we trust any of the NFL's contenders to go on a Super Bowl run?

The last few weeks of the 2021 NFL season have been...interesting.

The reviews are in for QB Trevor Lawrence’s Week 10 performance

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence is having a tough go of it as a rookie. But while he hasn’t singlehandedly turned the team around, it’s hard to place much of the blame at his feet.

NFL Fantasy Podcast: Week 11 Fantasy Previews (aka This One Goes To 11)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview every game on the Week 11 schedule!

NFL QB Index, Week 11: Mac Jones just keeps rising, while Dak Prescott reclaims the No. 1 spot

In the latest installment of Gregg Rosenthal's QB Index, rookie Mac Jones just keeps rising up the board, while there's a change at the top. Check out the full quarterback rankings, 1-32.