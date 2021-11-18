Alex Collins limited while Chris Carson did not practice Wednesday

Following the 17-0 loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll emphasized that he wanted to run the ball more after the game finished with just eleven rushing attempts in Week 10. Obviously, the hope would be that Chris Carson could return to the field for the first time since Week 4 and that the bye week would have been enough time for Alex Collins to recover from the groin injury that had bothered him.

Unfortunately, it appears neither of those might be true. He isn’t on the injury report because he is still within the three week practice window after being designated to practice after having spent time on injured reserve, but Carson was again held out of practice due to the neck injury that has been bothering him. As for Collins who is on the injury report, he’s right back to being limited by a groin injury.

Seahawks injury report: DK, Duane Brown, Jamarco Jones, Kerry Hyder and Gerald Everett didn’t practice due to injury. pic.twitter.com/fWNoRb4384 — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) November 18, 2021

Perhaps the most concerning item on the injury report is that starting left tackle Duane Brown did not practice due to the hip injury he suffered against the Packers, while his backup, Jamarco Jones, also did not practice due to a back injury. Whether this is the same back injury that had bothered him earlier in the season or a new one is unknown, but the only real good news to take from this is that at least rookies Stone Forsythe and Jake Curhan are likely getting practice reps in while Jones and Brown get some rest. Obviously a lot of time between now and kickoff on Sunday, so the Thursday and Friday injury reports will be important to watch.