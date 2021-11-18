Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 8: Michael-Shawn Dugar

This week the Cigar Lounge is extremely proud to present the Athletic’s intrepid beat reporter, Michael-Shawn Dugar. One of the straightest shooters out there, MSD sits down with Jacson to get real about:
*Life as a beat reporter
*Who’s most culpable for the disaster in Green Bay?
*How real is the disconnect between Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll?
*Is this week’s Cardinals game do-or-die?
*Which Seahawks he can beat in basketball
All that and more in the latest episode of the Cigar Thoughts Podcast, which you can listen to right here:
