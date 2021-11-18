Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 8: Michael-Shawn Dugar

This week the Cigar Lounge is extremely proud to present the Athletic’s intrepid beat reporter, Michael-Shawn Dugar. One of the straightest shooters out there, MSD sits down with Jacson to get real about:

*Life as a beat reporter

*Who’s most culpable for the disaster in Green Bay?

*How real is the disconnect between Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll?

*Is this week’s Cardinals game do-or-die?

*Which Seahawks he can beat in basketball

All that and more in the latest episode of the Cigar Thoughts Podcast

