Seahawks vs. Cardinals odds, game preview: Seattle looks to bounce back against injury-riddled Arizona

The Arizona Cardinals (-2.5) will take on the Seattle Seahawks in a Week 11 divisional showdown, in what is forcast to be a rare dry and sunny late November Pacific Northwest day. The story of this one heading into the 4:25 PM EST Sunday matchup is the Quarterbacks and their respective injuries. Arizona’s MVP candidate Kyler Murray has missed the last two weeks as a gametime decision with an ankle injury, while Russell Wilson returned from his finger surgery last week. Wilson will play while Murray is also on track to return, but the Cardinals have their bye week coming up after this so maybe they hold their young star out for one more week.

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

The Seahawks are a +2.5 point underdog and can be bet on at -120. Obviosuly this spread could move quite a bit depending on the injury status of Kyler Murray, and we may be a game time decision yet again. DraftKings also has the Total for the game listed at 48 with even odds both ways (-110). As for the money line, it sits at +105 for the Seahawks and -125 for the Cardinals.

Weather Forecast

Mostly cloudy, high of 48 degrees, 0% chance of rain.

All-Time Matchup History

The Seahawks are 22-21-1 all-time against the Cardinals (including when they were in St. Louis) and are 4-2 dating back to 2018. The two teams really battled last season as both games finished within one score, including an overtime loss for Seattle in the game that was made famous by DK Metcalf’s 100-yard chasedown of Budda Baker.

Standings

Arizona is 8-2 and 1st place in the NFC West, while the Seahawks are 3-6 and last in the division. The Seahawks have never finished bottom of the NFC West in its previous 19 seasons in the division. At the moment the Seahawks sit 1.5 games out of the final wild card spot occupied by the Carolina Panthers.

Injury Report

Final notes

This is going to be a game with a lot of spread, over/under, and moneyline movement leading up to kickoff. As I said earlier, it all depends on the status of Kyler Murray and backup Colt McCoy is also dealing with an injury. We also do not know the status of game changers Deandre Hopkins and Chandler Jones, but as we have seen many times this season including with the Colt McCoy led Cardinals, football is weird so bet with your heart and/or gut unless you want to wait until right before gametime.

