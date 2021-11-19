Pre-Snap Reads 11/19: Seahawks defense needs to start shutting down screens

Unsolicited Music Recommendation: Tread by Ross from Friends

Seahawks News

‘He plays with no fear’: Tre Brown breaks Seahawks’ cornerback mold, then rises to a rookie challenge – The Athletic

Seattle gambled by drafting the 5-foot-9, 185-pound Brown at No. 137. He has quickly repaid the Seahawks with strong defensive play.

Following Ejection in Green Bay, Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Admits He Needs to 'Grow Up' - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

There's no denying Metcalf's talent stacks up against any receiver in the NFL. But the third-year wideout has not been able to keep his cool on multiple occasions this season and continues to hurt his team.

Wyman: Seahawks' D needs to prove it can shut down screen plays

The Seahawks had a nice showing on defense in last Sunday's 17-0 loss to the Packers, but an old nemesis came back to bite them.

Why hasn't Carlos Dunlap been more impactful for the Seahawks?

The Seahawks haven't gotten much production from Carlos Dunlap in 2021, and Jake Heaps thinks his new role may be a reason why.

Remember when the NFC West was the tough part of town? – Sportspress Northwest

If I were a betting man, I would find a way to jump on the back of Usain Bolt and run away as fast and as far as possible from wagering on the Seahawks-Cardinals game Sunday.

The Huddle Podcast: No Margin For Error

Stacy Rost, Dave Wyman, and Jake Heaps preview Week 11 vs. the Cardinals

Thursday Round-Up: Seahawks Corners Have Become ‘One Of The Team’s Strengths’

Frank T. Raines of SB Nation’s Field Gulls gives a detailed look at how the Seahawks’ cornerbacks have improved their play over the last three games.

Curtis Allen’s week eleven watch points (vs Cardinals) « Seahawks Draft Blog

The Seahawks’ season is on the brink. Talk of ‘the Seahawks could still make the playoffs’ is nearing the end of its legitimacy. At 3-6, facing a tough opponent, they must find a way to put together a win on Sunday.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals Budda Baker Absent; Kyler Murray Present - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals took the practice field without several defenders including safety Budda Baker.

Kyler Murray will need monster performances down the stretch to have a shot at MVP - Revenge of the Birds

When the Arizona Cardinals lost in week eight for the first time in 2021, it was not just the teams first loss that was the big deal.

49ers News: Did Niners Nation save the team’s season? - Niners Nation

Did something Kyle Juszczyk said with Niners Nation change the course of the 49ers season?

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 49ers Takeaways from Week 10 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the good, the bad and the ugly from the San Francisco 49ers' Week 9 loss.

Rams owner Stan Kroenke intensifies feud with fellow NFL owners - The Athletic

The disagreement between Rams Owner Stan Kroenke and the rest of the NFL owners over the St. Louis litigation has intensified, according to a report from the Sports Business Journal, as Kroenke is threatening to settle separately and leave the NFL on its own in a January trial.

Five Key Areas the Los Angeles Rams Must Improve - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Which areas should the Los Angeles Rams make it a point of emphasis to improve during the bye week?

4 things we learned in Rams half-hearted loss to the 49ers - Turf Show Times

Stafford could use some help from his pass-catchers going forward.

Around The NFL

The Packers, Saints, Seahawks, Steelers and more: Get ready for epic QB carousel in 2022 – The Athletic

Due to a series of events last offseason, there’s a level of anticipation the quarterback market could reset the NFL power structure in '22.

What is your NFL team's most heartbreaking loss? From '28-3' to the 'Ice Bowl' to 'The Drive'

All losses hurt, but some leave a legacy of heartbreak that can last generations. Here are the most heartbreaking losses in NFL history.

Week 11 NFL Picks - National Football Post

Week 11 NFL picks find key underdogs and some obvious favorites for football bettors. Get Gagnon's free picks.

Improving and impressive Patriots win fifth in a row, shutting out the Falcons

Bill Belichick's first few Super Bowl championship teams didn't feature Tom Brady throwing the ball everywhere, piling up points.

Saints' Sean Payton laments NFL's growing officiating problem: 'Everyone deserves better'

Sean Payton's New Orleans Saints were robbed of an interception in last Sunday's hard-fought loss to the Tennessee Titans when his team was flagged with a questionable roughing-the-passer call.

NFL draft steal: Jonathan Taylor's emergence a good case study for running backs' true value

The 2020 NFL draft was considered a stronger-than-average draft at running back, and it followed a 2019 crop of backs that was a bit lighter on the high-end talent.

Why Rodgers, Packers Should Enjoy a Big Week | Football Outsiders

No Aaron Jones, no problem. We expect Green Bay to have a fantasy field day against Minnesota.

2021 NFL season, Week 11: What we learned from Patriots' win over Falcons on Thursday night

Bolstered by a bruising pass rush, the Patriots defense turned in a dominant effort and New England rookie quarterback Mac Jones continued to impress as the Pats defeated the Falcons on Thursday night.

Move The Sticks Podcast: Deep dive on Patriots & developing Mac Jones

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks.