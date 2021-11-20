SB Nation Reacts: ...At least Seahawks fan confidence isn’t at zero

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

There was some reason for optimism last week when the Seattle Seahawks got Russell Wilson back from injury. Then they got shutout by the Green Bay Packers in a dismal offensive showing. At 3-6 and with four tough divisional games still to play, you’d be forgiven for thinking the future is looking bleak for the Seahawks.

On the plus side... at least we didn’t hit total rock bottom in the confidence poll. It’s 13% this week, well down from 43% the previous week.

...Yeah. Not much else to say there.

Now let’s do some national questions to wrap this up. Every team has played over half of its games so we are pretty much at the back-end of the season. There are some enticing potential Super Bowl matchups, and the one that most voters went for is the Buffalo Bills against the Arizona Cardinals in a rematch of last year’s ‘Hail Murray’ finish. There’s obviously little respect or interest at all in the Tennessee Titans, who are 8-2 but don’t even have a top-2 finish for most intriguing Super Bowl.

Whatever outcome doesn’t involve the Rams is alright with me.

As for the other major national question, the New England Patriots are 7-4 and Mac Jones has been far and away the best rookie quarterback. He’s the successor to Tom Brady and the question is whether or not he’ll be the long-term answer. Not everyone is all that convinced and indeed the vote is almost split down the middle.

Personally I see him as a high floor/low ceiling kind of guy but he’s done well to stay within the offense and not commit a deluge of mistakes. It helps that the Patriots are a well-rounded team — perhaps not unlike, say, the 2012 Seahawks — but Jones has rarely looked completely incompetent out there by rookie standards. Good thing he didn’t end up in San Francisco.

