Pre-Snap Reads 11/20: Chris Carson out for the season

Seahawks News

Seahawks RB Chris Carson to have season-ending neck surgery - The Athletic

Seahawks running back Chris Carson will have season-ending neck surgery, head coach Pete Carroll said Friday. He ends this season playing only four games.

Can the Seahawks run, defend a screen pass? Four questions to answer against the Cardinals – The Athletic

The state of Seattle's pass rush and just how involved Dee Eskridge will be are other under-the-radar topics ahead of Sunday's matchup.

Seattle Seahawks Defense Improves Versus Explosives - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seahawks defense has improved in various areas, including at preventing opposing offenses from hitting explosive plays. This a metric that Pete Carroll mentioned following Seattle's impressive defending of the Green Bay Packers attack. Matty F. Brown explains explosive plays, looks at the Seahawks' 2021 explosive defense, and then addresses the explosives they allowed last Sunday.

Clayton: Injuries dominate conversation around Seahawks-Cardinals clash

The leadup to the divisional clash between the Seahawks and Cardinals is filled with injuries to stars on both sides, John Clayton writes.

Seahawks Injuries: Carson's season is over, Adams, Reed questionable

The Seahawks will not have Chris Carson for the rest of the season while Jamal Adams and D.J. Reed are two of five questionable players.

Huard: Seahawks' 'very best shot' coming with 'backs are against the wall'

The Seahawks need a win badly against the Cardinals, and Brock Huard expects them to come out firing with their "very best shot."

Hawks Live Podcast: Week 11 vs. Cardinals

Michael Bumpus and Paul Moyer get you ready for Week 11 vs. the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field.

Friday Round-Up: Marshawn Lynch Goes Back To School For Climate Change 101

The Seahawks Legend’s Fam 1st Family Foundation is teaming up with apparel company Allbirds and EARTHseed Farm to promote environmental education and provide better access to nature for Bay Area youth.

NFL draft makeover: 3-6 Seahawks face big questions amid Russell Wilson's cloudy future

This week’s NFL draft makeover is for the Seattle Seahawks.

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams' 2021 Rookie Class Midseason Breakdown - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

How have each member of the Los Angeles Rams' 2021 rookie class fared thus far?

Revenge of the Birds Podcast #159: Panthers Loss, The Impact of Kliff Kingsbury & Seahawks Preview - Revenge of the Birds

@blakemurphy7 discusses the blowout loss to the Panthers and talks about the high levels of doubt that surrounded Kliff as a new head coach to his current status as proving everyone wrong.

Arizona Cardinals Road Warriors, Home Struggles - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Players and coaches face the question why the Cardinals have played significantly better on the road than at home.

Re-Signing Emmanuel Moseley was One of the 49ers' Best Decisions of the Year - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why re-signing Emmanuel Moseley was one of the San Francisco 49ers' best decisions of the year.

49ers front office continues to maximize value with undrafted free agents - Niners Nation

Look no further than two defensive starters

Around The NFL

NFL Week 11 injury update - News on T.J. Watt, Amari Cooper, Alvin Kamara and more

Our NFL reporters have the latest injury updates to key players entering the weekend.

Sports figures admirably called attention to Julius Jones case, but they can go only so far in remedying injustice

It was the definition of bittersweet.

Don't Sleep on the Cowboys Defense | Football Outsiders

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs appear to be "fixed," but can Trevon Diggs and the Cowboys defense un-fix them? Plus Raiders, Colts, and more.

Is Jalen Hurts the long-term answer for Eagles? 49ers a contender again after throttling Rams?

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks sees Jalen Hurts making a case to lock up the Eagles' starting job for 2022 and beyond. Plus, a look at a defender who could cash in this offseason, what to make of the 49ers and a surprising developme