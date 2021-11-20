Seahawks elevate Gavin Heslop from practice squad

Sunday the Seattle Seahawks will face the second seed in the NFC for the second straight week when they host the division leading Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. The Hawks enter the game having lost four of five, and a defeat during Beak Week would all but end any playoff hopes for the team.

That said, on the final injury report for Week 11, Seattle listed linebacker Cody Barton as Questionable with a quad injury. Barton is one of the team’s core special teamers, and the Hawks elevated Tanner Muse from the practice squad in Week 10 to play Barton’s snaps. However, Muse has now used both of his allowed elevations, and it appears the team will look to a different name to fill those snaps against Arizona.

Gavin Heslop is a cornerback who has been with the Seahawks since signing as an undrafted free agent out of stony brook in 2020. Should he see the field Sunday, it will be the first regular season action for Heslop.