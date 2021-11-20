Seahawks vs. Cardinals predictions: National media largely (and unsurprisingly) going with Arizona

The Seattle Seahawks (3-6) are in must-win territory against the Arizona Cardinals (8-2). Only two teams in NFL history have started 3-7 and finished with a winning record (the 1994 New York Giants and 2005 Miami Dolphins ran the table but missed the playoffs). Last year’s Washington Football Team made the postseason after a 3-7 start but they also won the comically bad NFC East at 7-9. Seattle maybe could get into the playoffs at 8-9 given how weak the NFC depth is, but it’s highly wishful thinking for us to believe all other nearby playoff rivals will collapse at once.

According to the latest DraftKings Sportsbook odds, Seattle is a 1.5 point underdog against Arizona, who may or may not have Kyler Murray but will definitely be without DeAndre Hopkins due to injury. Hard not to think that the spread would be a little bigger in Arizona’s favor if not for the uncertainty surrounding Kyler’s health.

As for national predictions, perhaps some of that concern that the Cards could be without Kyler is driving a more split vote than you may think. It’s only 5-3 in Arizona’s favor among The Athletic writers.

...Okay so maybe I lied. I flicked over to ESPN.com and it is overwhelmingly Cardinals with the exception of Seth Wickersham. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio and Michael David Smith have got Arizona winning but not by blowout. If you want some more national support, CBS Sports’ Will Brinson likes Seattle to win it 21-17.

From a local perspective, the Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta and Matt Calkins have got the Cardinals winning narrowly, while Larry Stone and Adam Jude are siding with the Seahawks to pull off the upset.

And here are the Tallysight picks by the Field Gulls staff:

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.