Report: Seahawks “made the strongest offer” for OBJ

Last week the Los Angeles Rams won the contest to sign the biggest midseason free agent in some time, Odell Beckham Jr. However, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler the Rams were not the ones to make the biggest offer for the veteran star receiver, the Seattle Seahawks were.

Some background on Odell Beckham free agency last week: Seattle actually made the strongest offer over the first few days. Rams stepped in w/ heavy incentives because they wanted the player, but they also had to ensure no other NFC West team got him. Arizona also inquired. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 20, 2021

According to Fowler, the Seahawks “made the strongest offer” for Odell over the first few days after he cleared waivers. But, the Rams came in late because they did not want to let him sign with another NFC West team as the Arizona Cardinals also threw an offer Odell’s way.

This is not the first time that a veteran free agent decided to sign elsewhere after having been recruited by the Seahawks. Some other notable veterans who have opted to sign with another team in spite of the Hawks rolling out the red carpet and making a strong offer included Peyton Manning, Evan Mathis, T.J. Lang, Everson Griffen, Gerald McCoy, Clay Matthews and others.

In any case, Beckham is now a member of the Rams, and the Seahawks will look to right their season in the four games between now and when they travel to Los Angeles for Week 15.