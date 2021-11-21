Seahawks vs. Cardinals 2021 NFL season: Kickoff time, TV coverage, radio, live stream, odds, more

The Seattle Seahawks (3-6) are back at home and licking their wounds after a shutout loss at the Green Bay Packers last week. Unfortunately there is no soft touch, as they’ll be taking on the NFC West leading Arizona Cardinals (8-2).

Russell Wilson’s return from injury proved disastrous at Lambeau Field, as he completed just 20 of 40 passes and threw a couple of costly interceptions in the end zone. It was the Seahawks’ first shutout loss in 10 years and now they find themselves in a must-win situation in order to have any realistic hope of making the playoffs. Hopefully Wilson will have an improved outing and the offense as a whole can get back on track.

The Arizona Cardinals have lost 2 of 3 but last weekend they were blown out by the Carolina Panthers. Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins were both out due to injury, and this week we know that Hopkins won’t play. Murray is a game-time decision and if he can’t go, then expect Colt McCoy to deputize for him once again. The latest update suggests it’ll be McCoy starting again. Arizona is looking to maintain its NFC West lead as well as push for the #1 seed in the NFC.

Here are all the details you need on this crucial divisional matchup, including broadcast information, live streaming options, radio commentary, and more:

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, November 21st, 2021

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

Channel: FOX (check coverage maps here)

Announcers: Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma (sideline reporter: Sara Walsh)

Location: Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle/97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional TV and radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Radio Announcers: Steve Raible, Dave Wyman (Reporters: Jen Mueller, John Clayton)

Current 53-man roster: Click here

Opposition site: Revenge of the Birds

Odds

Seahawks are 1.5 point underdogs and the over/under is set at 47 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

