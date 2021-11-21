Pre-Snap Reads 11/21: Gameday!

Seahawks News

Seattle Overload, Episode 11: What Happened to Seattle Seahawks' Offense vs. Green Bay Packers? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon break down the offensive Xs and Os of the Seahawks' 17-0 shutout loss to the Packers and look ahead at what's to come.

What's next for Seahawks RBs with Chris Carson out for the season?

Seahawks RB Chris Carson's season is done, so Wyman and Bob discuss what's next for that position with Alex Collins and Rashaad Penny.

Week 11 Key Matchups: Seahawks vs. Cardinals

Three key matchups that could make the difference in Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

NFL fines Seahawks DE Carlos Dunlap $10K for throwing opponent's shoe

Carlos Dunlap is out $10,300 for tossing a shoe.

NFC West News

Cardinals Place Tanner Vallejo on IR; Make Other Roster Moves - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals made a handful of roster moves ahead of their road trip to Seattle to face the Seahawks in an NFC West showdown.

Saturday before football Sunday: What to watch for in Cardinals-Seahawks - Revenge of the Birds

Cardinals are a perfect 5-0 on the road this season.

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans: These guys are tight on and off the field, and it’s a special place to be a part of - Niners Nation

The 49ers DC says there wasn’t a disconnect when asked why there was a team meeting last week.

All49ers Week 11 Preview - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The writers of All49ers bring you their predictions for Week 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Los Angeles Rams Will Face Ultimate Test Down the Stretch of Remaining Schedule - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

How does the Los Angeles Rams' remaining schedule shape up the rest of the way?

Rams News: three games that matter during LA’s bye week - Turf Show Times

Los Angeles Rams News and Links for 11/20/21.

Around The NFL

The new-look Patriots are rolling. Super Bowl contender or a tad overrated? Let’s take a look! – The Athletic

The Patriots' résumé is impressive in some ways and padded in others, but the defense is real and Mac Jones is excelling for a rookie.

ICYMI: Coaching mistakes, injuries and crunch-time failures: Why are the Browns underachieving so badly this season? – The Athletic

From bad coaching decisions to struggles in the fourth quarter, this year's Browns just haven't lived up to expectations.

Steve Smith, Penn State fullback who played seven seasons with NFL's Raiders, dies of ALS at age 57

Steve Smith, who was the lead blocker for stars like Marcus Allen and Bo Jackson during his nine-year NFL career with the Raiders and Seahawks, has died of ALS at age 57.

Detroit Lions add second kicker, OL from practice squad, sign WR Tom Kennedy

The Detroit Lions made a few roster moves on Saturday, one day before its latest attempt to get in the win column for the first time in the 2021 season.

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Nov. 20

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians reiterated that the "arrow's trending up" for TE ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ as well as S ﻿Sean Murphy-Bunting﻿ for Monday Night Football vs. the Giants. WR Antonio Brown will be ruled out.

Aaron Rodgers shows love to Packers coach with funny shirt

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers showed love to the team's coach with a funny shirt on Saturday.