The Seattle Seahawks are hosting the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11, with the two teams set to face off in what is effectively a must-win game for the Hawks. Already three games under .500 with four games remaining against the division foes behind whom they currently find themselves, Seattle does not have a lot of room for error.

That said, the Seahawks have a chance to set themselves up for a solid second half run, as the three opponents on the schedule for Weeks 12 through 14 currently sit at a combined 8-19. First, however, Seattle has to deal with Beak Week and the pesky desert birds that have migrated up to the Pacific Northwest for the weekend. Here are the players who will not suit up for the Seahawks when the two teams take the field, including starting right cornerback D.J. Reed, who could be sorely missed against the Cardinals Air Raid offense.