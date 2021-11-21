Colt McCoy destroys Seahawks defense, while offense stinks it up in 23-13 loss to Cardinals

It’s over.

I mean it’s not officially over, but it’s realistically over. The Seattle Seahawks (3-7) are an abysmal football team with a franchise quarterback who is not playing well. The offense is not playing well. The defense was banged up but also pretty damn bad. Colt McCoy thoroughly outplayed Russell Wilson and the Arizona Cardinals (9-2) sent Seattle to a 23-13 home loss. It was a kind scoreline given Matt Prater missed two FGs and a PAT.

McCoy threw for 328 yards (his first 300-yard game since 2014) and Russell Wilson was just 14/26 for 207 yards and no touchdowns. There were drops, there were bad throws, there were sacks, and there was just shit shit shit football being played a lot against one of the best teams in the NFL. Imagine what would’ve happened if Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins were playing.

This team needs to be blown up. No one, and I mean no one should be assured a spot on this team in 2022. Nothing else needs to be said.

1st Half

Rashaad Penny (!!!) got his first career NFL start and carried the ball for 18 yards on the opening play. Of course, the Seahawks passed it three times after that and got sacked twice. Punt time. Naturally, the Cardinals gashed the Seahawks defense on a 16-play drive that took 10 minutes off the clock. A questionable DPI on Tre Brown turned a 3rd down stop into a goal to go situation. Zach Ertz caught a cleverly designed shovel pass for the opening score. 7-0 Cardinals.

Seattle had a promising drive going thanks to effective running, but a botched toss to Alex Collins resulted in a loss of 15 yards and they were suddenly out of Arizona territory. Boos rang around Lumen Field after a 3rd and 21 giveup draw. Arizona was backed up deep in its own territory after Michael Dickson’s punt and went three-and-out very swiftly, giving Seattle great field position in Arizona territory. A deep play-action pass from Russell Wilson to Tyler Lockett set up 1st and goal at the 9, but DK Metcalf couldn’t come up with an amazing one-handed grab in the end zone and the drive stalled. 7-3 Cardinals.

The Cardinals went on a 13-play, 92-yard drive that ended with Zach Ertz catching his second touchdown of the game. Colt McCoy found him after fumbling the snap too. Ertz had a 25-yard catch earlier on the drive and AJ Green had a 31-yard grab on 3rd and long that also injured Tre Brown. 13-3 Cardinals.

A big play from Wilson to Tyler Lockett for 37 yards, coupled with a late hit penalty put Seattle deep into Arizona territory. Once again things stalled out, with Wilson throwing incomplete on 2nd and 3rd down. Another field goal. 13-6 Cardinals.

Arizona had a successful one-minute drill going but Matt Prater’s 39-yard field goal sailed wide left to end the half.

2nd Half

Jason Myers booted the opening half kick out of bounds. Great. Colt McCoy found AJ Green into Seahawks territory and they maneuvered their way into field goal range. It figures that Prater would hit from 53. 16-6 Cardinals.

After another four plays and punt by the Seahawks offense, the Seahawks defense came up with a big play. Sidney Jones picked off McCoy and returned the ball back to Arizona’s 11-yard line! His first INT as a Seahawk and the first INT by a Seahawks cornerback since Week 15 of 2020. Or not. Officials overturned it by saying Jones used the ground to control the pass. Controversial and costly, as Seattle got the ball back anyway but on their side of the field and for very few yards. Punt time again.

This game reeked badly and Matt Prater’s own reekage (this isn’t a word) kept Seattle in it. Yet another missed field goal kept the Seahawks down just 16-6, and the Seahawks finally got out of their funk with a 5-play, 74-yard drive. Lockett had a 48-yard reception, and DeeJay Dallas did the rest. His two-yard plunge pulled the Seahawks to within a field goal. 16-13 Cardinals.

But inevitably the Seahawks defense collapsed. A 10-play, 67-yard drive that included a costly DPI on Jamal Adams on Zach Ertz, who feated on the Seahawks defense all game. James Conner walked in for his league-leading 13th TD on the year. 23-13 Cardinals FINAL.

Seahawks Injury Report

CB Tre Brown suffered a potentially serious right knee injury in the 2nd quarter while defending a pass thrown to AJ Green. He did not return.

Next week’s opponent

A trip to Landover, Maryland for a primetime showdown with the Washington Football Team (4-6) on Monday, November 29th at 5:15 PM PT on ESPN.