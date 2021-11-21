 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Injury Update: Tre Brown questionable to return

By Stan Taylor
Stan Taylor
Jacksonville Jaguars v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

What was already starting to feel like a long game for the Seattle Seahawks got a lot worse with some rough injury news late in the second quarter.

Rookie standout cornerback Tre Brown went down awkwardly in coverage against Arizona Cardinals wide receiver AJ Green and remained on the turf for some time. He stayed down through a commercial break, but was fortunately able to walk off the field, albeit with some assistance.

He reportedly headed straight to the locker room following this, so the fact that he was designated questionable to return is no surprise, but the team made it official shortly afterwards.

The Seahawks are now playing Bless Austin and Sidney Jones at cornerback, with regular starter DJ Reed inactive due to a groin injury. Brown has been one of the few bright spots on an improving defense, so hopefully for his sake and the sake of the team, he will be able to make a speedy return to the field.

