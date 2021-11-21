Injury Update: Tre Brown questionable to return

What was already starting to feel like a long game for the Seattle Seahawks got a lot worse with some rough injury news late in the second quarter.

Tre Brown is hurt. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) November 21, 2021

Rookie standout cornerback Tre Brown went down awkwardly in coverage against Arizona Cardinals wide receiver AJ Green and remained on the turf for some time. He stayed down through a commercial break, but was fortunately able to walk off the field, albeit with some assistance.

He stayed down through a commercial break, but was fortunately able to walk off the field, albeit with some assistance.

He reportedly headed straight to the locker room following this, so the fact that he was designated questionable to return is no surprise, but the team made it official shortly afterwards.

Tre Brown listed as questionable to return with a knee injury. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 21, 2021

The Seahawks are now playing Bless Austin and Sidney Jones at cornerback, with regular starter DJ Reed inactive due to a groin injury. Brown has been one of the few bright spots on an improving defense, so hopefully for his sake and the sake of the team, he will be able to make a speedy return to the field.