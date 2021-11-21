Injury Update: Seahawks Tre Brown suffered a patellar tendon injury

Sunday the Seattle Seahawks hosted the Arizona Cardinals in a Week 11 showdown with the Hawks looking to keep their faint playoff hopes alive and the Cards hoping to win to keep hold of the top seed in the NFC playoff picture.

At the end of the day, the Cardinals were able to escape Lumen Field victorious, dropping the Seahawks to 3-7 and 5.5 games out of first place in the NFC West. However, beyond losing to Arizona, the team was also dealt a blow to one of the promising young rookies on the roster, Tre Brown. Brown, of course, was the team’s fourth round selection in the draft in the spring, and after a knee injury sidelined him for much of training camp and the early part of the season, he had exploded onto the scene in recent weeks with high level play. Unfortunately, Seattle fans may not get to see him on the field any more this season after Sunday.

Carroll won't say whether or not Brown's injury is season ending. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) November 22, 2021

I’m never one to shy away from being the bearer of bad news, but there are just seven weeks left in the season and there aren’t a whole lot of patellar tendon injuries that can heal in seven weeks. It’s certainly possible that Brown suffered some sort of injury from which he could return, but the reality is it’s likely that the next time Seahawks fans will see him on the field will be during OTAs or training camp next summer.