Seahawks somehow open as 2-point road favorites at Washington Football Team

The Seattle Seahawks (3-7) sit 15th in the NFC standings after consecutive losses to the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals. Their next game won’t be against an actual Super Bowl caliber team, but rather the Washington Football Team (4-6), who’ve won back-to-back games including against the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite Seattle’s very pathetic looking offense and their general dysfunction, they have opened as 2-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Home teams usually get 3 points by default so Seattle being favored is a bit of a surprise. I suppose when you think it over, the Seahawks don’t have any losses to teams currently with losing records but are 1-0 (literally just the Jacksonville Jaguars) against current sub-.500 teams. Seattle has been so poor that it’s hard to confidently favor them against most of the league, at this point.

Anyway, the over/under for this is 47 points and I can’t imagine why you’d bet the over on Seahawks games if you’ve paid attention to this season. They haven’t been close to the over for a good while and the defense has been good enough so as to not allow a bunch of points so that the point total could be met. The straight moneyline is the Seahawks at -135 and Washington as slight +115 underdogs.

For a little history lesson, the Seahawks haven’t lost at FedEx Field since the 2005 overtime defeat. Admittedly they’ve only played at that stadium three times since then but you get the idea.

