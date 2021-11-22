Filed under: Monday Night Football open thread: Giants at Buccaneers By Mookie Alexander@mookiealexander Nov 22, 2021, 4:55pm PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Monday Night Football open thread: Giants at Buccaneers Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Do you dare count out Touchdown Tom? I mean... probably not at home against the New York Giants. The ManningCast should be fun. Loading comments...
Loading comments...