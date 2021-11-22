News and notes from Seahawks’ Week 11 post-game pressers

Pete Carroll’s expression in the thumbnail of this post is pretty much how we all felt after the Seahawks lost 23-13 to the Cardinals Sunday, to drop to a dismal 3-7 on the year. There was clear frustration on display at the postgame press conferences, with a hint of sadness as well. Let’s dig in to what you need to know from the team’s media availability, starting with what Gregg Bell picked up from a few veterans on their way home.

Asked Carlos Dunlap outside #Seahawks frustrated locker room if playoffs are even worth considering. He scoffed.



"I’m worried about getting the next win. Then we’ll figure out what’s what from there...Right now we don’t deserve to look up and think questions about the playoffs." — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 22, 2021

Talked with stand-up man Duane Brown outside #Seahawks locker room. Asked what he's seen in Russell Wilson in QB's return. "I've got all the faith in the world in Russ. Whatever people are feeling about him you won't hear my say anything about it. He's been a great leader for us" — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 22, 2021

Moving on to Russell Wilson, who was interrogated extensively about his finger, potential rust in his game, what’s going wrong with the offense, and whether or not he wants to be in Seattle next year.

Russell Wilson: “What we’ve got to do is block out all the noise, quite honestly, right now.”



Yes, it is crazy noisy right now about the #Seahawks @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/FZaLHREouu — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 22, 2021

Russell Wilson said he doesn’t think rust has been an issue in his first two games back from his month-long absence. Asked how starting 3-7 will impact his future given his frustration this past offseason, he said it doesn’t impact his thoughts and that “I love being here.” pic.twitter.com/nIzL3O2pNC — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) November 22, 2021

Wilson says Cardinals didn’t do anything surprising defensively. Says it’s all stuff they’d seen before. Says they just didn’t execute well enough. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 22, 2021

On to Tyler Lockett, who had a different answer for what was wrong offensively.

Tyler Lockett, assessing what’s wrong with the offense, ran thru a list of things. But the most interesting: Says defenses are showing one thing on film then doing something completely different on game day and Seattle is not adjusting well. Says that happened last year, too. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) November 22, 2021

Tyler Lockett: "It is frustrating. I think everybody's tired of losing. For us, we've got to be able to learn from it and be able to figure out what it is that we need to do to not experience these same results every time that we're playing." — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) November 22, 2021

Tyler Lockett: “It’s now or never. We’ve got to win every game to even have a chance.” #SoYouAreTellingMeTheresAChance #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/wtbKKEhVDW — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 22, 2021

Now, on to Pete Carroll, who angrily left his press conference before taking a shower, changing clothes, and returning to the podium later on.

Carroll as he walked off the podium after answering questions for about 8 minutes: “I’m really done. I’m done.” https://t.co/SMunPHIfDI — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) November 22, 2021

After cutting off his postgame presser early, Pete Carroll later returned and answered more questions. He said he’s not used to having to handle this much losing and called it the most frustrated he’s been. pic.twitter.com/9PajEkZVq1 — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) November 22, 2021

Carroll says he felt badly walking out. Says he respects the media and wanted to make sure we got all questions answered by returning. https://t.co/glNMu7bewN — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 22, 2021

The Seahawks also came out of the game with a lot of injuries to key players.

Carroll said that Jordyn Brooks might have a bit of a hip thing coming out of the game. Said that Brandon Shell's shoulder was really bothering him through the game as well. — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) November 22, 2021

Carroll seemed about as mystified as everyone as to why the Seahawks’ offense has been so bad. He was clearly unhappy about the Sidney Jones INT reversal. Said Tre Brown suffered a patellar injury. Didn’t say whether it’s season-ending but noted “those are pretty tough” injuries. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) November 22, 2021

Carroll said Rashaad Penny felt something in his hamstring on his first carry, which is why he barely played after that. — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) November 22, 2021

And now notes from Pete Carroll’s Monday-morning debrief:

And FWIW, he referred to his rookie season in the past tense. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 22, 2021

Pete Carroll on @710ESPNSeattle says rookie CB Tre Brown has had a “long-term” knee issue going back to at least his college days at Oklahoma. Talks about Brown’s contributions his debut season in the past tense. Patellar tendon injury yesterday. status for rest of season unknown — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 22, 2021

Then from the afternoon session, including a rebuttal to Lockett’s comments (of sorts) and the inevitable bad news update on Tre Brown.

Pete Carroll was just presented with Tyler's theory from last night. Pete's response: "You're assuming that he's right." https://t.co/dhB35Y2OuM — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) November 22, 2021

Carroll says Rashaad Penny has "a slight hamstring'' issue. Says they'll need to wait it out through the week and see what happens. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 22, 2021

Carroll clarifies Brown is likely having surgery and says if "that's what has'' to be done then Brown will be out for the year. https://t.co/pQkBQCvRTF — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 22, 2021