The Seahawks’ playoff hopes are all but gone after Week 11’s results

Aside from the fact that the Seattle Seahawks got booed out of their home stadium and dropped to 3-7 on Sunday, the team’s playoff chances got significantly worse thanks to a number of results around the league which went against my Week 11 rooting guide.

Things started of well on Thursday, when the Patriots killed the Falcons and dropped them to 4-6, but that was pretty much where the good stopped. The Vikings and 49ers both got to .500, putting them a full two games ahead of Seattle (with Minnesota holding the tiebreaker over Seattle). To make matters worse, these teams meet in Week 12, meaning one of them will be 6-5 before the Seahawks will even have the chance to get 5 wins.

There were some minor successes, as the Football Team and Ravens’ wins slightly helped the Seahawks. But things are now looking very bad. As of Monday night (before TB@NYG), here are the playoff chances given to the Seahawks by a number of models:

FiveThirtyEight: 4%

New York Times: 5%

Football Outsiders: 8%

A loss on Monday against the Washington Football Team would turn their dwindling chances into virtually nil, which would be the earliest playoff elimination the Seahawks have had since 2009, when Jim Mora’s disastrous 5-11 campaign saw him fired and replaced by Pete Carroll.