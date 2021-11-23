Seahawks fans’ NFL rooting guide: Week 12

Things are a whole lot worse for the Seattle Seahawks right now than they were a week ago. And they were pretty bad then.

Now sitting at 3-7, the Seahawks will need a lot to go their way to have a shot at the postseason, aside from winning at least 6 of their final 7 games. Here’s the rooting guide for this week. For those of you wondering, I’m going to keep writing this until the Seahawks are mathematically eliminated, because hope is all we have at this point.

Root for the Buffalo Bills at the New Orleans Saints

The Bills dropping the Saints to 5-6 would be great for Seattle, given that the Saints already have the tiebreaker thanks to their Monday Night Football win at Lumen.

Root for the Miami Dolphins vs the Carolina Panthers

The Panthers are now 5-6, and a loss to bring them to 5-7 would be great for the ‘Hawks. It’s important that as few teams as possible get to six wins this week.

Root for the New York Giants against the Philadelphia Eagles

I think the Eagles have a very good chance at making the postseason at 5-6, especially after their win over New Orleans. This is one of the “easy” games remaining on their schedule that I’d really like to see them drop.

Root for the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons look almost as bad as the Seahawks right now, so this game probably won’t end up mattering all that much. But an Atlanta loss wouldn’t hurt.

Prefer the 49ers against the Vikings (but don’t root for them)

We are at the point now where it is better for us if the 49ers win. The winner of this game gets to six wins, and I’d much prefer that team to be one we have a tie-break over, not to mention that we’ll have the chance to catch up to the 49ers once again in the second divisional matchup of the season.

Current NFC standings