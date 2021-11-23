Tre Brown has had ‘long-term’ knee issue dating back to Oklahoma, says Pete Carroll

Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Tre Brown is likely done for the season following a left patellar tendon injury suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Brown only played in five regular season games after starting the regular season on injured reserve with a knee sprain.

Pete Carroll revealed something new on Monday morning that will no doubt make Seahawks fans groan. Evidently Brown has had knee problems dating back to at least college. He did not get into specifics on what that “issue” was.

Pete Carroll on @710ESPNSeattle says rookie CB Tre Brown has had a “long-term” knee issue going back to at least his college days at Oklahoma. Talks about Brown’s contributions his debut season in the past tense. Patellar tendon injury yesterday. status for rest of season unknown — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 22, 2021

Brown only missed one game in college due to injury and that was in 2018. He opted out of the Cotton Bowl in his senior season but otherwise was consistently available for the Oklahoma Sooners. The general fanbase would obviously be none the wiser with regards to his apparent knee problems.

Seattle’s history with draft picks and rookie injuries has been... complicated, to say the least. You may recall that last season, the Seahawks took Darrell Taylor in the second round and he didn’t play a snap due to recovering from January surgery on his tibia. The recovery from that surgery obviously took way longer than anticipated.

They also took a risk on DK Metcalf, whose “how did he drop to the bottom of the 2nd round?” story in 2019 often leaves out the serious neck injury he had in 2018. His cervical neck fracture threatened his dream of playing in the pros, but so far he has yet to miss a start in his three seasons in Seattle. Contrast that with 2014 top pick Paul Richardson, who had a considerable injury history in college (including a torn ACL) and tore his ACL at the end of his rookie season. A myriad of other injuries resulted in him playing only 54 total NFL games.

On the flip side, Rashaad Penny was taken in the first-round back in 2018 and one of the things John Schneider touted was his durability, citing PFF stats to back the selection up. Safe to say the durability did not translate at the pro level and unfortunately he has already reached C.J. Prosise levels of injury prone.

Oh well. All the best to Tre Brown as he has to look to 2022, but for the Seahawks this is yet another year where they’ve had a hard time with their rookies getting hurt.