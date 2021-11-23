Pre-Snap Reads 11/23: Seahawks continue to face uphill battle

Seahawks News

Given a prime opportunity to steal a signature win with Arizona missing multiple star players, Seattle couldn't capitalize and now finds itself four games under the .500 mark. Reporter Corbin Smith hands out his weekly grade cards after another back-breaking loss at Lumen Field.

Clayton: The Seahawks' problems that are resulting in a vicious cycle

The Seahawks are stuck in a bad pattern. John Clayton breaks down the issues that have mounted for the struggling 3-7 team.

Huard: Russell Wilson isn't the problem -- Seahawks stuck 'in between'

Brock Huard explained why Russell Wilson's decisions when throwing the ball aren't why the Seahawks are in trouble on offense.

Seahawks' Pete Carroll: No 'new answers' for persistent issues

After the Seahawks' latest loss, Pete Carroll discussed his frustrations after his team fell to 3-7 after losing to the Arizona Cardinals.

After dismal loss, Carroll out of answers; his job might be out next – Sportspress Northwest

The Seahawks have no idea why it’s happening. But at least they know what is happening.

Seattle Seahawks rookie CB Tre Brown might need season-ending surgery, coach Pete Carroll says

On Monday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said early indications are that rookie Tre Brown, Seattle's starting left cornerback, needs season-ending surgery on the patellar tendon injury he suffered Sunday in a loss to the Cardinals.

Seahawks Frustrated In Unfamiliar Territory, But Still Believe A Turnaround Is Coming

Another tough loss has the Seahawks at 3-7, but despite the current struggles, Pete Carroll and his players believe the team has what it takes to get back on track.

Monday Round-Up: Media Reactions To Seahawks’ Week 11 Loss To The Cardinals

Local and national media sounded off after the Seahawks’ 23-13 loss to the division rival Cardinals.

Assessing the futures of Wilson, Carroll & Schneider « Seahawks Draft Blog

It’s starting to feel like the writing’s on the wall.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals Adjust Bye Week Schedule to Avoid Past Woes - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals have the top seed in the NFL, but have struggled after the bye week in recent seasons.

7 Winners and a loser in the Arizona Cardinals win over the Seattle Seahawks - Revenge of the Birds

When you look at the effort and outcome on Sunday there is little to not like.

49ers position-by-position grades from their 30-10 win in Jacksonville - Niners Nation

Good grades are aplenty from the Niners' all-around performance.

49ers Becoming Serious Playoff Contenders Following Win Over Jaguars - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

49ers show off their mettle in blowout win over the Jaguars.

Los Angeles Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. Will Receive Salary in Bitcoin - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Odell Beckham Jr. is tweaking the way he'll receive his base salary from the Los Angeles Rams.

Rams News: 7 things about the LA squad that I’m Thankful for - Turf Show Times

Get into the festive spirit as we give thanks for Les Snead, Cooper Kupp, Jalen Ramsey and more.

Around The NFL

Ranking Super Bowl contenders, Russell Wilson’s 17-game devolution, a Titans mystery and more: Mike Sando’s Pick Six – The Athletic

Good signs for Eagles, bad signs for Bears and what does that Colts win at Buffalo signal?

Report: Taysom Hill inks ‘unique’ deal with Saints - National Football Post

New Orleans Saints utility player Taysom Hill, who has split time between quarterback, tight end, wide receiver and special teams throughout his five-year pro career in New Orleans, has received a new contract extension that reflects that hybrid role.

Congress says the NFL isn’t handing over WFT documents. Subpoenas and hearings could be next

A potential fight between the NFL and Congress is starting to simmer.

Sean Payton and The Deceptive 11-Point Deficit | Football Outsiders

Sean Payton continues to struggle managing 11-point leads and he is actively costing his team win probability because of it.

Move The Sticks Podcast: Week 11 big games, 8 contenders in question & can a non-QB win MVP?

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 11 of the NFL season.