Rashaad Penny, Brandon Shell banged up in loss to Cardinals

In the Seahawks crushing 23-13 loss at home to the Cardinals on Sunday, the team came out of the contest with a couple of players sustaining small injuries that may be ones to watch.

Running back Rashaad Penny, who made his first career NFL start on Sunday, shot out of the gate by ripping off an 18-yard run on the first offensive play. However, right after that he gingerly made his way over to the sidelines and only saw one more carry for the rest of the game.

Penny sustained a hamstring injury that the team will monitor this week ahead of Monday Night’s game at Washington.

Carroll says Rashaad Penny has "a slight hamstring'' issue. Says they'll need to wait it out through the week and see what happens. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 22, 2021

Pete Carroll was really excited about the potential of getting Penny going in the run game leading up to the Cardinals game, but his time was cut way short after the one burst.

Meanwhile, starting right tackle Brandon Shell missed the game’s final series on Sunday due to a shoulder injury, which will be something to monitor over the next week.

Carroll says Brandon Shell has been dealing with a shoulder issue and that's why he came out for the final series, replaced by Jake Curhan. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 22, 2021

Carroll alluded to this being an injury that has lingered with Shell for a little while now. His injury will also be one to keep an eye on in the upcoming practice reports. If he can’t go (and with Jamarco Jones having just missed this game with his own injury), it’s possible that Jake Curhan could be next man up.