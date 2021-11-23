NFL boots Seahawks vs. 49ers off of Sunday Night Football

The Seattle Seahawks have been the kings of primetime throughout the Pete Carroll era, but not only are they just 1-3 in night games this season, they have been just excruciatingly boring to watch in general while also being a bad football team.

At 3-7 and with a minuscule chance to make the playoffs, the NFL is taking no chances and has flexed out the Week 13 home game against the 5-5 San Francisco 49ers from Sunday Night Football. It’ll now be a 1:25 PM PT kickoff on CBS, while the Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs goes to NBC.

Seattle has been kicked off of SNF just a handful of times since flex scheduling came into effect back in 2006. Normally that’s been the result of the other team being not very good (e.g. the 2015 Baltimore Ravens, 2018 49ers, 2019 Philadelphia Eagles). The last time you could undeniably pinpoint the Seahawks losing an SNF slot because they were the ones who were not ready for primetime was the 2008 season, when their December home game against the New England Patriots was moved back to a 1 PM kick.

So if you’ve got tickets or can’t otherwise easily watch the Seahawks unless they’re the featured game of the day, adjust your plans accordingly on December 5th.