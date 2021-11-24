Pre-Snap Reads 11/24: Seahawks mailbag and more

Who’s your dream keynote speaker?

Seahawks News

The key to saving the Seahawks’ season? Improved results on third down – The Athletic

The 3-7 Seahawks are hanging by a thread — a thread that will snap unless they get better on third down, on both sides of the ball.

Heaps: What about Seahawks was exposed in latest disheartening loss

The 3-7 Seattle Seahawks saw firsthand in a loss to the NFC West leader on Sunday what their roster is lacking this season.

No help coming. Only fix for Seahawks is in their heads – Sportspress Northwest

Awkward as it is for Seattle fans to think of the Seahawks out of realistic playoff contention before Thanksgiving, imagine coach Pete Carroll feeling compelled to teach Sports Psychology 101 in the middle of a pro football season.

Seahawks Mailbag: Third Down Struggles, Thanksgiving Food Takes & More

You had Seahawks questions; we have answers.

Closing Thoughts: Final Observations From Seattle Seahawks' 23-13 Loss to Arizona Cardinals - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seahawks have dropped five of their last six games, with their latest defeat coming at the hands of the Cardinals in a 23-13 affair at Lumen Field. Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez break down the action and offer their final thoughts on a potential season-killing loss for Seattle.

NFC West News

Anatomy of a Golden Twist Chandler Jones Sack - Revenge of the Birds

Chandler Jones has never played a game for the Seahawks, but is now 10th all-time in sacks at Lumen Field.

Arizona Cardinals: Long Snapper Needed - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

It’s not as high profile, but the Cardinals loss of Aaron Brewer has affected the kicking game.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 49ers Takeaways from Week 11 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the good, the bad and the ugly from the San Francisco 49ers' Week 11 win.

49ers News: Kyle Shanahan outcoached Urban Meyer on Sunday - Niners Nation

Kyle Shanahan used all kind of crazy formations last week against the Jaguars.

LA Rams Marcus Dixon featured on HBO special HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel - Turf Show Times

After serving a prison sentence, Dixon has overcome tremendous obstacles to coach at the highest level of football.

Sports Illustrated Power Rankings: Where do the Los Angeles Rams sit in Week 12? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

How do the Los Angeles Rams stack up in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings entering Week 12?

Around The NFL

'It's still surreal to me': Davante Adams' journey from sleeping on couch to top of NFL had bumps – The Athletic

The Packers' star wears his past proudly, and the toughness he learned growing up helped him overcome struggles early in his NFL career.

New York Giants fire offensive coordinator Jason Garrett

Amid continuing struggles on offense, the New York Giants have fired Jason Garrett as offensive coordinator under coach Joe Judge, the team announced.

Lions seek first win in Thanksgiving war vs. embattled Bears - National Football Post

The Detroit Lions’ annual Thanksgiving Day game traditionally showcases one of the NFL’s most downtrodden franchises.

NFL Power Rankings: Bill Belichick seems to enjoy this Patriots team, which is surging

There's a notion, and it's cultivated by the man himself, that New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick never answers questions with any depth.

Tampa Bay Rises to DVOA Top Spot | Football Outsiders

The Buccaneers move to No. 1 for the first time this year after their best single game of the season. Plus: New England is hot and Buffalo is historically inconsistent.

NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 12

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 12: Can struggling Seahawks' and Browns' offenses be fixed?

David Carr takes a closer look at two offenses -- Seattle and Cleveland -- that aren't living up to their expectations. Can either be fixed? Plus, Justin Jefferson soars up Carr's top 15 player rankings.