Tre Brown’s surgery was successful; full recovery expected

2021 has not been good to the Seattle Seahawks - both the season, and the year in general.

As bleak as it has been though, there was a glimmer of light that cut through the shroud surrounding Seattle ...

#22: Tre Brown.

From the moment he made his debut in Week 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 5’10”, 186-pound outside cornerback looked like he belonged in navy blue, action green, and wolf gray.

Ben Roethlisberger had a passer rating of 47.9 when targeting Brown that day.

That is the same passer rating that rookie Trevor Lawrence posted against him when Brown made his first NFL start against the Jacksonville Jaguars 2 weeks later.

Aaron Rodgers in Week 10? A meager 39.6.

So much talent, so much potential, exactly what Seattle needed on the left side to complement their gifted right cornerback, D.J. Reed.

And then it was over.

5 games ... 3 starts ... “See you next year.”

It isn’t fair that these are the last images the 12s will have of Tre Brown on the gridiron this season.

The Play

The Aftermath

As we now know, Tre Brown suffered a left patellar tendon injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals and is, sadly, done for the season.

That’s the bad news.

Here is the good news, muted though it may be:

Statement from @Seahawks Head Team Physician Dr. Ed Khalfayan: pic.twitter.com/R9ZhvwaQrV — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) November 23, 2021

In case that Tweet isn’t showing up for everyone, here’s what Head Team Physician Dr. Ed Khalfayan said:

“Tre Brown underwent successful surgery to repair his patellar tendon and medial and lateral retinacular tears this morning. He will remain on crutches for six weeks and his rehabilitation period will be six to seven months. I expect him to make a full recovery.”

Brown’s final stat line for his rookie season: 8 receptions allowed on 17 targets (47.1%) for 75 yards (31 of them on the play he was injured on); 0 TDs 0 INTs, 1 pass breakup, 1 penalty, and a passer rating against of 59.7.

(Stats from PFF.com)

Our thoughts here at Field Gulls are with Seattle’s rookie phenom as he works his way back onto the field (next season).

Go Hawks!