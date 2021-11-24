Seahawks sign BJ Emmons, release Cade Johnson from practice squad

We’ve got some practice squad roster news to bring you on this Wednesday evening.

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they have brought back running back BJ Emmons, who signed as a UDFA before he was let go in June. To make room for Emmons they released wide receiver Cade Johnson, who certainly generated a bit of intrigue on this site and in general Seahawks circles as someone with the potential to make the 53-man roster.

Emmons played against the Seahawks in preseason with the Las Vegas Raiders, scoring a touchdown in the process. Obviously he didn’t make the Raiders roster and was released from the practice squad in September.

With Rashaad Penny hurt again and Travis Homer not practicing on Wednesday, this is surely one of those “just in case” moves given the state of the Seahawks running back position.

Here’s the Seahawks updated practice squad:

WR Phillip Dorsett

WR Cody Thompson

WR Aaron Fuller

RB BJ Emmons

RB Josh Johnson

TE Ryan Izzo

TE Tyler Mabry

G Phil Haynes

T Greg Eiland

G/C Pier-Olivier Lestage

DT Myles Adams

CB Gavin Heslop

CB Mike Jackson Sr

LB Tanner Muse

LB Edmond Robinson

DT Jarrod Hewitt

LB Aaron Donkor (international slot doesn’t count towards PS limit)