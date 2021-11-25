SB Nation Reacts: Seahawks are bad, so let’s talk about Thanksgiving food instead

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

I’m not going to bum you out on a holiday about how bad the Seattle Seahawks fan confidence is. Okay maybe I will just to fulfill my obligation. If you had 4% as the confidence poll percentage this week, you’re absolutely correct.

Let’s get to the main course which is the food. Thanksgiving is here and many Americans are gearing up for big feasts with the traditional dishes we’ve come to know and fiercely debate. When polled on which side dish had to get the boot from the dining table, 29% of respondents went with creamed corn, which I’ve never had but sounds like a waste of good corn.

Notice that sweet potato casserole is 4th on this list. Well sweet potato pie (by a wide margin) is apparently the dessert that just doesn’t cut it compared to other Thanksgiving desserts.

I hold no strong opinion this year. I’m not much of a sweet potato person anyway.

