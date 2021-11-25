Pre-Snap Reads 11/25: Happy Thanksgiving!

Check in on somebody today.

Seahawks News

Jody Allen: The Most Important Person in Crucial Seattle Seahawks Offseason - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

ICYMI: The Seahawks are at a crossroads. And while the average fan may never think about her, Jody Allen will make the biggest impact this offseason.

Hasselbeck: Seahawks' offense lacks 'precision,' isn't commanding respect

Former NFL QB Matt Hasselbeck shared his thoughts on the state of the Seahawks' offense, and where some key issues lie for Seattle.

Rost: What we’re going to learn about the Seahawks over the next 7 weeks

With seven games left this season, there's a lot we'll be learning about the Seahawks for both 2021 and going forward, Stacy Rost writes.

Get To Know Seahawks Guard Damien Lewis

To help 12s learn more about some of their favorite Seahawk players, we caught up with Seahawks guard Damien Lewis and asked him 12 questions. Check out his answers below. 'Get to Know the Seahawks' is presented by Delta.

Seahawks Hopeful “You’re Going To See Us Take Off” Down The Stretch

Despite a 3-7 record, the Seahawks are maintaining a positive attitude heading into their Week 12 game at Washington.

Appearance on Jake & Stacey today (710 ESPN) « Seahawks Draft Blog

If you missed it earlier… we cover the big topics…

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals Shuts Down Teams Third Down - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Cardinals rank third in the league, and long yardage has contributed to Markus Golden and Chandler Jones combining for 18 sacks.

Could anyone have predicted Kliff Kingsbury would be THIS good as a head coach? - Revenge of the Birds

Rewinding the tape back to 2019, and looking at both the reception and evolution of Kingsbury.

49ers News: Deebo Samuel says the team is “unstoppable” right now - Niners Nation

49ers WR Deebo Samuel tells Rich Eisen that the team is "unstoppable" right.

49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's Worst Plays of Week 11 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's worst plays of Week 11.

Why did St. Louis settle for $790 million as NFL argued it had no say in relocation rules? – The Athletic

The city, county and league now avoid what could have been a lengthy trial beginning at the start of the new year.

Rams Reach the Crossroads; 49ers Drive to Glory | Football Outsiders

Are the 49ers powered by the Infinity Drive? What's wrong with the Rams? Can Mike Tanier's career survive the suggestion that Jonathan Taylor deserves MVP consideration?

Sean McVay discuses the Los Angeles Rams usage of Jalen Ramsey - Turf Show Times

Sean McVay wraps up first half of season and looks forward to big things from Rams’ newest additions following the bye week.

Around The NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Rob Gronkowski and other ‘side dishes’ who stand out for every team – The Athletic

If the QB is the turkey in a Thanksgiving analogy, who would be each team's best side dish? Honoring Gronk, Cooper Kupp and 30 others.

NFL Thanksgiving Day games - Schedule guide, picks, fantasy football tips, odds, injuries and more

What to watch for in all three games. Bold predictions. Fantasy advice. Key stats to know. And, of course, score picks. It's all here for Thanksgiving Day.

Football lifer Rich Bisaccia tasked with leading Las Vegas Raiders through choppy waters

Bisaccia's long, winding journey through the football ranks makes him uniquely prepared to face the unprecedented obstacles of the 2021 Raiders.

Winless Lions underdogs but see Thanksgiving opportunity vs. Bears - National Football Post

The Detroit Lions’ annual Thanksgiving Day game traditionally showcases one of the NFL’s most downtrodden franchises.

How Bucs D Can Shut Down Jonathan Taylor | Football Outsiders

If Tampa Bay is going to beat the Colts this weekend, they'll need to put a stop to Taylor's MVP campaign. Fortunately, they seem equipped to do just that.

Is it time to boot the Lions out of Thanksgiving slot? Here’s why TV execs say that’s not a good idea.

They’re the NFL’s only winless team this season. They’re one of four teams never to reach the Super Bowl. The last time they won a playoff game, “Roseanne” was America’s most-watched sitcom and Michael Jackson’s “Black or White” topped the pop charts.

Inside the unique contract extension the Saints gave Taysom Hill

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport details the unique contract extension the New Orleans Saints gave Taysom Hill.

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 12 Fantasy Previews (aka Dirty Dozen)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview every game on the Week 12 schedule!