Sam’s Film Room: What’s wrong with Russell Wilson and the Seahawks’ offense?

Over the past couple of weeks, the Seattle Seahawks offense has been near the bottom in the entire NFL. They were shut out against the Green Bay Packers. They only managed 13 points against the Arizona Cardinals even though they made a couple of redzone trips, and while Russell Wilson was out, they only played one consistent offensive game while Geno Smith was the quarterback. That game was against the Jacksonville Jaguars so it’s not exactly impressive.

Now we’ve made excuses for their lack of performance so far. We said that since Russell Wilson has been injured, it’s reasonable that they were bad. We also said that sometimes they were just unlucky in terms of drops and non-calls that should have gone their way; however, I think we’re at this point where we just need to say that they just aren’t that good. Their scheme, play-calling, and overall execution has all been lacking.

In my latest video breakdown, I looked at Russell Wilson, Shane Waldron’s scheme and play-calling, and how the players are executing in the Seahawks offense. I also made suggestions on how to improve the various aspects of the game planning in order to make this a constructive conversation.

This video is over 11 minutes long. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the show!

Note: If the video above does not play, please click “Watch on YouTube” or follow this link!